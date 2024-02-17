The bouffant and other big hairstyles are back





Perhaps you noticed it on the runways of New York Fashion Week. Perhaps you have seen it on the heads of certain swans. Or maybe you saw it at the Grammy Awards, on Miley Cyrus, who paired all five outfits with a leonine mane. Big hair, it seems, is back. Models at the recent Marc Jacobs show were each enveloped in a nimbus of sugar-spun hair, and on the Christian Cowan runway they were given artfully combed-back buns. For Mr. Cowan, it was a winking homage to the women who lunch in a caste that features prominently in the television miniseries Feud: Capote versus the Swans. Ms. Cyrus' cascade of voluminous waves at the Grammys was meant to channel an amalgamation of Raquel Welch and Barbara, said Bob Recine, the hairstylist behind the look. He used visible teasing to give his superhero hairstyle a punk, modern twist, he said Popular magazine.

Of course, for many, towering manes never went away, thanks in part to Dolly Parton's godmother, Mrs. Cyrus, and her puffy curls and oversized wigs. The style's latest incarnations seem to mix aristocratic authority with a hint of feline aggression. Big hair, said celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau, can mean power. It certainly gets attention. And space.

A breathtaking corset installation Today, it's not at all surprising to see corsets on the streets, whether worn under fitted jackets or layered over T-shirts and dresses. They're a key part of what's known as coquette-core, a social media-driven aesthetic that blends flirtatious femininity with the elegance of yesteryear's British aristocracy. But long before corsets took over TikTokthe torso-hugging garments that historically served as foundations were seditiously exhibited as outerwear by Vivienne Westwood, whose namesake British brand has featured corsets in its collections since the 1980s. A selection of these richly embroidered, vividly patterned and often bead-encrusted pieces are the focus of Vivienne Westwood Corsets, an installation on view through March 10 at the brand's New York boutique before moving to Los Angeles. Styles on display include a silver-embroidered pink corset from the brand's spring 2012 collection; a black and white jet beaded corset from her fall 2012 line; and a beaded Renaissance-style corset from her fall 1996 menswear collection. This piece was developed by Andreas Kronthaler, the husband and creative partner of Ms. Westwood, who died in 2022.

Jacob Elordi not included It's been months since Saltburn's release, and yet some people still can't seem to forget the film's infamous bathtub scene, when Oliver (Barry Keoghan), an intruder in a world of privilege, laps up the dregs of the bath water after its rich. friend Félix (Jacob Elordi) finishes a soak. The moment is both erotically charged and strangely transcendent, as if Oliver were drinking holy water. But it proved neither too sacred nor too profane for bath products maker Lush to allude to it in its marketing. The company, known for its bath bombs with colorful granules that fizz on contact with water, recently presented a limited edition. Salt bombwhich, according to the promotional copy, provides salty, milky bath water worthy of a majestic splurge. The product mix of sea salt and coconut powder might be great for budding aristos, but not everyone will be able to figure it out. For now, it's available exclusively on Lushs' UK website and app for the less-than-patrician sum of five pounds (or about six US dollars).

An alternative to Project Runway From time to time, even Nicolas Ghesquire, artistic director of women's ready-to-wear at Louis Vuitton, experiences crises of insecurity. When he is not satisfied with certain collections, he tends to ruminate. We always want to do better, Mr. Ghesquire, 52, tells actress Emma Stone in Nicolas Ghesquire: Shaping Fashion, a new video produced by the luxury brand.

Their conversation, broadcast this week on Youtube, is the first in a series of talk show-style videos celebrating the 10th anniversary of the creators of Louis Vuitton. The chat, moderated by writer Lynn Hirschberg, is above all a mutual gushing party. Ms. Stone and Mr. Ghesquire remember, among other things, their first meeting, at the 2012 Met Gala, where they were introduced by Alber Elbaz, then creative director of Lanvin. Mr. Ghesquire, who got his job at Louis Vuitton the following year, has since proven his longevity in an industry known for its churn. Last year, amid rumors of his imminent dismissal, the company renewed his contract for another five years. In short, as the designer tells Ms. Stone, dispelling any remaining doubt, I am still here.

