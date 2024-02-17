Nicklas Skovgaard, spearheading the 80s fashion revival

If anyone was wondering when the 1980s fashion revival would gain momentum, look to Copenhagen, where the city's design star, Nicklas Skovgaard, is single-handedly reviving the era that brought us the stiletto heels and white shoulder pads.

“It's a little weird, but I've always had this obsession with the 1980s since I was young,” says Skovgaard, who invited Tess McGill of Melanie Griffith from A hard workerLecia Jönsson of Danish band Laban and her aerobics instructor mother, Annie, on her mood board for Fall/Winter 2024 (the collection was presented earlier this month as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week) .

Nicklas Skovgaard: the Copenhagen designer to watch

Nicklas Skovgaard's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, as featured in Wallpaper* Rising Stars January 2024 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: Photography by Sasha Marro, fashion by Jason Hughes)

“I was born in the mid-1990s, so I never lived through the 1980s myself, but I remember when I was a kid, I would always hear my mother tell me about the period of her life, so that she was in her mid to late 20s,” he said. . “It’s the time of my life I’m living in right now, so I guess that’s why it appeals to me.” It turns out that the fashion world also wants to embrace the decade, as interpreted through Skovgaard's eyes, with the same enthusiasm.

Subsequently, the young Dane became something of a national treasure in just two seasons after presenting his collections at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Following the success of her first show in August, which saw the designer collaborate with performance artist Britt Liberg to stage a one-woman show – she modeled every look in the collection to rapturous applause and acclaim from the audience. criticism – he has been invited to open all five one-day events for the A/W 2024 season. It's a trajectory that the 29-year-old manages with his characteristic humility.

Nicklas Skovgaard's Spring/Summer 2024 show, featuring performance artist Britt Liberg (Image credit: Photography by James Cochrane, courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week)

“It was a great honor [opening fashion week] but also a lot of pressure on top of last season,” he told Wallpaper*. “From the start, I kept telling myself that I wanted to create a show the way we wanted it, without too much thinking about what we did last season and without having praise or pressure that does not influence our choices in terms of creating and producing the show. That's exactly what he did for the fall-winter 2024 collection, having each of his models stroll around a deconsecrated church striking playful poses that could have come off the cover of an old copy of Specific to womenresistant pleated midi skirts, leather bomber jackets with suede inserts and sequined funnel necks.

Nicklas Skovgaard backstage at his fall-winter 2024 show (Image credit: Photography by Tonya Matyu, courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week)

Skovgaard's independent streak is a recurring theme throughout his career thus far. After an initial career in interior design, he turned to fashion during the pandemic after finding a child's loom in a thrift store on vacation. After learning to weave on it by watching YouTube and Instagram tutorials, he began making his own materials. He would then turn these materials into clothing and sell them through Instagram.

To this day, he still makes his own fabrics (albeit on a larger loom), combining them with other responsibly sourced fabrics to meet the demands of his growing business (which, he says, sales and production have doubled for spring-summer 2024). For Fall/Winter 2024, which is his eighth collection to date, hand-woven brushed wool and alpaca have been maintained, but here mixed with lambskin, chiffon, faux fur , vinyl, lycra and mohair to create the atmosphere of the collection. 80s era. “I try to make my collections as continuous as possible,” he says. “I love continuing to rework and rethink pieces from the last collection into the new collection.”

Nicklas Skovgaard's fall-winter 2024 show, presented in a deconsecrated church in Copenhagen (Image credit: Photography by James Cochrane, courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week)

Being the new whiz kid on the block doesn't come without its challenges. The fashion industry has recently been held back by promoting new talent, then declining when a designer falls somewhere between “emerging” and “established.” But Skovgaard is all too aware of what he will need next. “The health of the company is good at the moment,” he says. “I think for my brand, I see myself more as a designer rather than a businessman. [so] I think the best support would be to work closely with a team that could mentor and guide the business side. But of course [they] would also be someone who understands the vision of the brand.

For now, Skovgaard is happy living his dream by playing with the aesthetic of his favorite decade. “The brand had fairly accidental beginnings, but has grown very organically over the last few years. At first, I never made a business plan, and I think after [organic] The brand's journey, without having too many strict plans to follow, has helped the brand achieve the success I'm seeing now.

Nicklas Skovgaard's S/S 2024 collection is available at nicklasskovgaard.com And ssense.com

nicklasskovgaard.com