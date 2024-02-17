Coveteur's social editor keeps a Fashion Week diary





Back when my hair was straight and so was I, I could be found sitting in a high school math class, ignoring my teacher as I scrolled through Tumblr on my iPod Touch Gen 3 until my thumbs were numb. cramps. Archival photos of Gaultier, Alexa Chung, and strange lookbook.nu-inspired photoshoots in cemeteries consumed my days and nights in an obsession that only evolved. Fashion seemed like a world away from my thrift store upbringing and back-to-school shopping spree at Old Navy. Teachers regularly confiscated my phone because I was busy scrolling through dreams, contemplating a life as unrealistic as a unicorn or the idea of ​​my gay ass actually wanting to kiss a cis boy. My little locked-in dreams were devouring me, but I did not yet have the means to make them come true. Then Tavi Gevinson showed up on my feed. I saw Petra Collins access events, clothes, and people who were fully themselves. I couldn't believe it, these girls had accomplished the impossible thanks to social media, determination and a (sometimes illusory) self-confidence that I had never seen before. They were unequivocally themselves, and beyond Gevinson's pomp and privilege of being able to afford those designer clothes at the age of 13, it was the way they were true to who they were, regardless of what industry veterans or their peers thought, who really. touched me. This was my third fashion week in New York. Now I bond with the people sitting next to me at shows on the Tumblr pages we loved. I wonder if we followed each other, or if I ever sold them one of the themes I was coding. I feel connected to the fashion community of 2024 in exactly the same way as I did as a teenager. I sense the passion in my colleagues like I did when we reblogged the same images, jokes, and fan fiction as teenagers. Now, instead of reblogging a photo of Julia Fox, I'm taking the photo of her front row at Wiederhoeft. As I write this now, with bags under my eyes and a pile of discarded clothes on my floor, it's not lost on me that a teenager could be reading this or looking at these images dreaming of a life in fashion. They get to see what this life is really like, from legends like Lynn Yeager sitting in the front row of Collina Strada to me, a social editor who loves talking shit on the internet and editing videos. There are so many other points of access to this world of personal expression and art that inspires me daily. Without the internet giving me more space, I'm sure I wouldn't be here, sharing images of a week filled with creativity, hard work, and genuine people. Welcome to Newcomer Fashion Week. I'm glad you're here.

