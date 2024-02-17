Fashion
Cross-dressing teacher placed on leave after outrage over video showing him at school wearing pink dress and cowgirl hat
A Texas high school teacher has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him speaking to his students wearing a flowing pink dress and taking a class in a tutu.
Hebron High School in Lewisville took action after images of chemistry teacher Rachmad Tjachyadi went viral and sparked a furious backlash.
A video shows the educator walking around in a pink taffeta dress with matching pink hat and boots, as students look on.
Other photos show him wearing the outfit to class and writing on a whiteboard while wearing a multi-colored tutu.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Amy Broughton admitted it “would be natural for our families to have questions about this situation”, before insisting that because it is “under review , there is no additional information the district can share.”
Tjachyadi's appearance in a pink dress seemed to have little impact on the unimpressed students.
He was also filmed taking a class wearing a tutu and multi-colored leggings.
The footage went viral after it was posted by TikTok's Libs Twitter account with the caption “this is a grown man.”
“I've been told that he also sometimes shows up to teach dressed in full regalia and has a fetish for wearing women's clothing. How is this acceptable?!; the added account.
The post sparked thousands of responses, many demanding the teacher be fired.
“Texas already has a huge problem on its hands because parents still think it's a distant problem in California,” Amy Haywood tweeted.
“This is not acceptable,” added Phil Larsen. “However, it is accepted. Why?
“Due to weak leadership in school boards across the country. »
“Fetishes have no place on any school campus,” wrote Lilly Belle Wild.
“The whole world is a stage for their theaters! added another.
“I have no idea how our schools fell to this point. Our children deserve better.
Tjachyadi has worked as a teacher in Dallas-area schools since 2002 after earning a master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.
He was employed by the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District for eight years starting in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile, and appears to have moved to the Lewisville district in recent months.
Other leaked photos show Tjachyadi wearing a dress apparently modeled on that of the villainous Ursula from Disney's The Little Mermaid, and sprawling on the floor in high heels and a knee-length sequined red dress clutching a clutch while one of the school prom nights.
The Fowards Project described its teaching goals as “not only educating students in science, but also being an LGBTQ+ role model in a professional setting.”
Tjachyadi has worked as a teacher in Dallas-area schools since 2002 after earning a master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.
Tjachyadi has now been placed on administrative leave “pending a review” by Hebron High School Principal Amy Broughton.
A trans-friendly website suggested in its profile that Tjachyadi had been cross-dressing at school for years.
The Fowards Project, which describes itself as “an archive that excavates and interrogates deviant queer topics,” has described its educational goals as “not only educating science students, but also being an LGBTQ+ role model in a professional setting.”
“Her school's choir director asked her to dress up as one of the Supremes (along with three other teachers) for an open mic night, and the rest is history,” he explains.
“Rachmad took advantage of dress-up days in his schools to show his feminine side in an educational setting.”
The row echoes the case of Canadian transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux who sparked fury at her Toronto school after showing up with Z-shaped prosthetic breasts that she claimed were the result of a medical problem .
The Dallas Asian American Historical Society said it stood “in full solidarity with Rachmad and against the District's discriminatory actions.”
And supportive students from Hebron High School launched a petition on change.org claiming that the images of Tjachyadi in the calf-length pink dress were taken during a “spirit day”, and demanding that he is allowed to return to class.
More than 3,500 people signed the petition, which was illustrated with a photo of Tjachyadi wearing multi-colored flowers on her head and poorly applied lipstick.
“He is called a pedophile, among other names, but that is NOT the case and he is loved by many students in Hebron,” petition organizer Julia Ngo wrote.
“He is a great teacher, he explains chemistry very well and has created a very fun and safe environment for his students.
“He does not deserve to be defamed and lose his job.
“He is in no way a pedophile or a “fetishist”.
“In fact, many students in his class encouraged him to wear this dress.
“He pushed many students to become better and showed genuine care for his students.
“The recent decision to place him on probation has left our community frustrated and disappointed.
“It would be a great loss for Hebron High School to lose a teacher like Mr. Tjachyadi. Free my boy Mr.T.'
|
