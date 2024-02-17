Men's jewelry goes ultra-luxe with Vault capsule – The Hollywood Reporter





Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles no longer need to stock up on red carpet jewelry from the women's side of the window, as jewelry lines dedicated to men have become a hot commodity. Louis Vuitton has just presented The Gaston Vuittons, a collection of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings crafted in 18-karat white or yellow gold or titanium, and sometimes accented with diamonds. Made up of pendants and other pieces adorned with iconic motifs including the Monogram flower, the collection is named after Gaston Louis Vuitton, grandson of the house's founder and a man celebrated for his personal style. Les Gastons Vuitton trunk pendant in white gold and diamonds, $3,800, louisvuitton.com Courtesy of the brand Claire Choisne, creative director of Boucheron, which has included male models in high jewelry presentations since 2020, published The power of sewing, a collection exploring medallions and other military-influenced motifs tailor-made for high-powered red carpets. The pieces feature epaulettes, buttons, medals and other pieces crafted from white gold, rock crystal and diamonds “that can be worn in multiple ways,” says Choisne, “choosing from various elements to create a individual style”. Boucheron Aiguillette diamond and rock crystal bracelet, price on request, boucheron.com. Courtesy of the brand Evan Yurman, president and creative director at David Yurman, has long focused on men's jewelry. He is now launching The Vault, a 30-piece fine jewelry collection comprised of necklaces, bracelets, rings and cufflinks, each piece a unique piece in luxurious metals and rare gemstones. And as the name suggests, he did indeed place them in the Yurman vault. “I knew there might be other men looking for the same styles [I like] and I felt it was finally time to share it with the world,” he says. THR. Star Michael B. Jordan is leading the campaign for The Vault. A version of this story first appeared in the February 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

