London model's fall reveals reality of bus travel for women





London (AFP) A model wearing high heels accidentally fell down the stairs of a red double-decker bus during a London Fashion Week show on Saturday about the “authentic experience” of women navigating the cityscape.

British designer Ricky Wesley Harriott's show, staged inside a stationary bus, was intended to be a “celebration of metropolitan life” for professional women and a “bold” challenge to “patriarchal norms”. But the re-enactment of the morning bus ride in heels was more authentic than the designer intended, as one of the models, dressed in black shorts and a long-sleeved black top, bounded down the stairs. The show's audience, seated in the passenger seats of the bus, watched in silence as the muse regained her composure and gracefully exited. Hariott's brand, SRVC, said in a statement that its “Human Resource” collection “aims to depict the authentic experience of women navigating the urban landscape, inspiring us to appreciate the current reality, alongside a proposition of what could to be the world.”

HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP “Embracing the brand’s ethereal sensibilities, women’s professional outfits are transformed into provocative silhouettes, boldly challenging patriarchal norms,” he adds. For his creations, Harriott mixes the softness of knitwear and cashmere in pastel tones with more rigid and structured jackets with pronounced shoulders in dark colors. Among the flashy accessories, we find hoop earrings and XXL silver rings, covering all the fingers. The week, overshadowed by the economic gloom in the United Kingdom, launched its 40th season on Friday morning.

HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP Around 60 designers, ranging from emerging talents to renowned brands like Burberry, will showcase their new creations over five days, hoping to pique the interest of buyers and fashion influencers. Saturday's shows will include Irish designer Robyn Lynch, Erdem Moralioglu and his brand Erdem as well as Foday Dumbuya's popular Labrum brand, winner of the 2023 Queen Elizabeth II Prize for British Design. 2024 AFP

