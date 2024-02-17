Jennifer Lopez sets the record straight on the mystery of her Las Vegas wedding dress





Well, the wedding dress Jennifer Lopez wore for her and Ben AffleckIt is Wedding ceremony in Las Vegas East not Since Jersey girlor any other film for that matter. The 54-year-old actress set the record straight in a recent interview with Variety when asked if it was true that the wedding dress she wore came from Jersey girl. Tons of fans had so much theorizedespecially after the singer revealed in her newsletter, one of the two dresses she wore for the celebration was “a dress from an old movie.” The other dress, ET previously reported, was a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder white lace dress by Zuhair Murad. “No, that’s not true,” she said with a laugh, finally putting an end to the wedding dress mystery. “I wish I did. I wish I had that dress. I don't have that dress.” Lopez then explained the origins of the mysterious dress. “It was a different dress than the one I had. Believe it or not, I was putting so much pressure to Marry me Or Shotgun Wedding or one of these,” she said. “And so, I had all these wedding dresses at my house and when we, on a whim, decided to get married, that day, I just had a dress. This isn't from a movie. Yes, I've never worn it in a movie. It was just that I had it because I was doing photoshoots and performances of Marry me everywhere at that time. » A rep for Alexander McQueen finally confirmed to ET that the legendary designer was behind the floral jacquard full-skirted dress, which features a jeweled neckline, fitted bodice and full, ruched skirt. After Ben and J.Lo tied the knot in July 2022, the couple launched a grandiose evening/second wedding the next month in his domain in Riceboro, Georgia. For this special day, Lopez wore three unique dresses by Ralph Lauren. It turned out that the wedding dress was the first of three Ralph Lauren dresses that Lopez wore. Vogue reported that more than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 yards of fabric were cut into ruffles to create an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress. The ruffles were then attached by hand, creating a voluminous and romantic skirt. The sleeve was inlaid with a cascading ruffle, draped from the back of the turtleneck to the shoulder. A cathedral-length veil added an extra layer of drama, according to Vogue. For the second dress, 30 artisans worked to hand embroider the beaded chandelier dress with micro-pleats of silk tulle, beaded embellishments and Swarovski crystals. The third dress featured an elegant mermaid silhouette with a keyhole neckline adorned with Swarovski crystals in different shapes and shades of white, and is complemented by a full skirt and topped with an organza overlay. And Ben looked dapper too. RELATED CONTENT:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etonline.com/jennifer-lopez-sets-the-record-straight-on-mystery-of-her-las-vegas-wedding-dress-220035 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos