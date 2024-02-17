Ohio State wins overtime thriller against fourth-place Badgers

The Ohio State men's ice hockey teams' losing streak ended Friday night when the Buckeyes defeated a top conference opponent.

Ohio State (9-15-4, 1-15-2 Big Ten) defeated the No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers (22-6-2, 13-4-1 Big Ten) 3-2 in overtime after winning to come back from behind. twice, capped by a goal from Davis Burnside. The Buckeyes' victory ended a seven-game skid that included a series sweep to rival Michigan.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said he liked what he saw from his team and was impressed with how they fought twice in the match.

I'm happy for our guys. They played one of the best teams in the country tonight, Rohlik said. We weren't perfect, but we fought and held on through adversity and I give credit to our guys.

Ohio State started the game matching the intensity of the highly ranked Badgers, and after killing two Wisconsin power plays, the Buckeyes went into the locker room tied after a scoreless opening period.

The defensive play continued in the second period, with neither team able to score the first goal of the match. Senior forward Joe Dunlap had two scoring chances midway through the third, but was stopped by senior goalie Kyle McClellan on both attempts.

Wisconsin is known for its outstanding defense this season, holding opponents to less than two goals per game, however, it was the Buckeyes' defense that impressed through two periods. Ohio State blocked 14 of Wisconsin's shot attempts while the Badgers had just five blocked shots.

Just three weeks ago, the Buckeyes suffered the worst penalty kill in all of college hockey, after some questioning from the special teams unit, Rohliks' team responded. Ohio State has now gone three games without conceding a power play goal, stopping the opponent's last eight attempts.

Ohio State couldn't hold off the Badgers any longer as they scored 5:40 into the third period on a rebound goal from sophomore forward Jack Horbach. His goal was assisted by first-year forward and Columbus Blue Jackets third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, William Whitelaw.

Just a minute after the Badgers' first goal, sophomore forward Simon Tassey was called for a five-minute major misconduct penalty, giving the Buckeyes a golden opportunity to tie.

However, with just two shots on the power play, the Buckeyes came up empty-handed and failed to upset the Badgers.

Fortunately for Ohio State, it was able to tie the game on a shot from redshirt senior forward Michael Gildon late in the third period.

Gildon's goal appeared to force overtime, however, after a turnover by fifth-year defenseman Scooter Brickey, the Badgers regained the lead with just three minutes remaining.

With all hope seemingly lost for the Buckeyes, Rohlik pulled junior guard Logan Terness with 1:47 left. His decision was immediately rewarded as sophomore forward Stephen Halliday tied the game at 2-2 with just 1:39 left in regulation, ultimately sending the game into overtime.

During the overtime period, the two teams continued their back-and-forth battle with a period that seemed to be in everyone's reach. Sophomore forward Burnside did just that, slipping the puck past McClellan to give the Buckeyes the overtime win. .

Burnside recalled the final play of the game and how it was a team effort to score the game-winner.

We read each other, [Montes] flew over the area and [Brickey] made a really good play,” Burnside said. These two did all the work and installed it for me.

The Buckeyes and Badgers face off Saturday night at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m.