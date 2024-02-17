Fashion East FW24 show review





Eastern Fashion wowed on the first day of London Fashion Week, treating us to club-friendly uniforms, bringing sculptures to life through clothing, and merging avant-garde with sportswear at his Truman Brewery home. Originally launched in 2000, this not-for-profit program to support and showcase designers has produced some of the biggest names in British fashion, including Kim Jones, Maximilian Davis, Martine RoseGrace Wales Bonnerand many others. This time around, Olly Shinder returned to the catwalk after his Spring/Summer 2024 debut, Johanna Parv was back for her Fashion East three-part finale, and Samara Scott Studio's SOSSKYN brought her inspired artwork of daily life at the Truman Brewery. As to be expected from the tantalizing talent incubator of Lulu Kennedy and Raphaelle Moores, autumn/winter 2024 was a mega moment at London Fashion Week. Johanna Parv Johanna Parv first joined Fashion East in January 2023, having graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2020, before cutting her teeth with various high-end brands. Johanna Parv's third and final collection for Fashion East kicked things off with a bang, highlighting her focus on feminine function for the city girl on the move. Opting for a muted palette of black, dark gray and green, practical carry solutions were seen in harness and crossbody style bags. Additional storage came in the form of built-in zippered pockets on the front of skirts and hybrid shoulder bag and handbag styles, which were unclipped and reused as models walked the catwalk. This season we saw shirts with shoulder cutouts and skirts finished with drawstrings, ensuring functional features for active living. The London-based designer gave us a two-wheeled take on suiting, taking inspiration from cycling jackets to give a new take on dress codes, where collars were fixed and hems cut short. Throughout the collection, stilettos and Nike Air Max sneakers clashed, as did traditional form and function, a collection she summarized as dark, sexy, [and] technique after the show. Olly Shinder Olly Shinder graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2022 and debuted at Fashion East for Spring/Summer 2024. Since then, he's charted his path with offbeat versions of a uniform and utility wardrobe. Right off the bat, set to a room-filling techno soundtrack, Olly Shinder paired gray military-style cargo shirts tucked into pants with a sexy latex-look collar. Loose latex punctuates the collection through skirts, gloves and jackets. The look was followed by a shirtless black iteration worn untucked with straight pleated pants. As we watched this traditional workwear show parade, Olly Shinder continued to forge his way into menswear, where the uniform was dismantled by escapism, as evidenced in later latex-heavy looks . Moving through the collection, Shinders' shirted soldiers transformed into lab technicians who wore white hooded jackets with cargo pants, a nod to Shinders' personal penchant for protective workwear. The latex gloves were half-wrapped over the wearer's palms, which the London-based designer saw as a way to tell the story of the whole lab thing, bringing a pop of color to monochrome looks and in earth tones. The mix also included basic sportswear, including gray hoodies, foil coats, sweatpants and sexy sniper-style camo. SOSSKYN by Samara Scott Studio When it comes to adjacent creative disciplines, fashion and art go together like beer and chips, and this beautiful pairing is exactly what we're looking for. Samara ScottThe Fashion East window. Each piece has been handcrafted and developed by the artist and her team in Dover. Although her runway work is lesser known, Scott is an established artist known for her breathtaking installations, and her creative experiments have been well received on the runways. Unveiled as a display, we saw clothing transformed into canvases, where dresses transformed into wearable tapestries. Tops mixed textured knits with patterned frayed fabrics to provide even more eye-catching contrasts, and semi-sheer dresses featured contrasting designs in a range of hues from silver to blue. Accessories arrived in the form of crocheted knitted bags, where a chrome handle provided contrast. We love artistic moments on the runway, and this certainly did not disappoint. Learn more about Culted See: Chet Lo Upped His Artistic Mastery for Fall/Winter 2024 See: The Silhouettes Project: a crazy musical manifesto

