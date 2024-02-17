Jennifer Lopez wears a hot pink dress with a deep plunging neckline





NBC – Getty Images On Friday, Jennifer Lopez continued her press tour for her new film and album, It's me nowwith an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon At New York. The movie star wore a hot pink Valentino FW23 Couture dress with a plunging neckline and a long skirt with a front slit, where the fabric was gathered into a bow at her navel. She arrived at the studio wearing a long gray trench coat and a pair of burgundy leather gloves. On her feet were silver open-toed platforms and she carried a matching clutch. James Devaney – Getty Images THE The scammers The star wore a pendant necklace and had her hair straightened and straightened for her late-night appearance. She wore a smokey eye and pale pink lipstick. NBC – Getty Images The same day, she stepped out for an interview with Apple Music Radio hosts Ebro Darden and Ja Rule, wearing a more casual but very stylish ensemble. The singer wore tiny black leather shorts over sheer stockings with black platforms and a cream-colored hoodie under a huge fur coat. TOMAS HEROLD – Getty Images The new album is about J.Lo's rekindled relationship with husband Ben Affleck, to whom she was first engaged almost 20 years ago. They called off their relationship in 2003, then reconnected years later after going through other marriages and having children. In an interview with VarietyLopez says she used some of Affleck's love letters to come up with ideas for her music, a collection of writings that her husband called The Greatest Love Story Ever Told. In a documentary about the making of the album, Affleck reportedly seemed surprised to see his words shared with Lopez's team, saying: "I really found the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it is the greatest love story ever told. If you make a record of it, it's a bit like telling it. But Lopez says he came back, explaining: "He realized this was a surreal, fantastical journey we were on.

