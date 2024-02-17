Men's Basketball Weekend Preview: UConn Hosts Marquette in Top Four

That highlight of this weekend's men's basketball slate should be Marquette at UConn, while matchups in the Big 12 and even the American are worth watching. Here are the most important games to watch this weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Texas Tech at No. 10 Iowa State; Noon ET on ESPN+

Texas Tech will make the dreaded trip to Hilton Coliseum to face Iowa State. The Cyclones appear to be a strong contender not only at the conference level, but nationally as well.

Texas Tech, however, is coming off a blowout victory against Kansas, so maybe the Red Raiders can shock the nation again. Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey and Texas Techs' Pop Isaacs are the players to watch in this one. They are among the most prolific scorers in the Big 12 this season.

Saturday, February 17: No. 17 Creighton at Butler; 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX

For the second straight game, Butler will face a ranked opponent. The Bulldogs are coming off a close loss to Marquette, so this game provides a huge opportunity for Butler to improve his NCAA tournament resume.

Creighton, on the other hand, is safely in the projected NCAA Tournament field and is in contention for a possible top-two spot in the Big East.

Players to watch include Butlers DJ Davis and Pierre Brooks, as well as Creightons Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman.

Saturday, February 17: Texas at No. 3 Houston; 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Houston clearly looks like the No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament, while Texas is in the projected field at the moment. However, the Longhorns are certainly not immune to missing the tournament entirely if they play poorly down the stretch.

Houston won the last game in Texas in January, but it took overtime to get there in what was a great game from start to finish.

Because of Houston's ability to win tough games like that, the Cougars currently sit atop the conference standings. Every game is crucial because the Big 12 title race is very crowded.

For Texas, Dylan Disu and Max Abmas are the team's key players. Houston has a stellar duo in LJ Cryer and Jamal Shead.

Saturday, Feb. 17: No. 4 Marquette at No. 1 UConn; 3 p.m. ET on FOX

This weekend's game takes place in the Big East and pits UConn, the top-ranked team in the country, against Marquette.

The Huskies haven't lost since December and they look like a certified heavyweight. Marquette, however, is the consensus second-best team in the league. UConn has a balanced attack, led by Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan and Tristen Newton. Marquette has its own big three with Tyler Kolek, Oso Ighodaro and Kam Jones, all of whom look spectacular at this point in the season. With all of this shared talent on the court, as well as the significant implications in the Big East and nationally, this game could be one of the best we've seen all season. You won't want to miss it.

Saturday, February 17: No. 6 Kansas against No. 25 Oklahoma; 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Kansas will try to get back on track against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are coming off a disastrous road loss to Texas Tech. Kansas has struggled on the road, so they could be in trouble Saturday if they don't figure out their woes away from home.

Oklahoma has one of the conference's top scorers in Javian McCollum, who could be a major problem for Kansas if Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar is out again due to injury. His status is still unknown heading into the weekend. Kansas has other key players like center Hunter Dickinson and forward KJ Adams, but McCullar is greatly missed.

Saturday, February 17: No. 22 Kentucky at No. 13 Auburn at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

College Gameday will take place in Auburn, where Kentucky will face one of the most hostile environments in college basketball. Kentucky has struggled lately, suffering four losses last month, including three at home.

Auburn is coming off a 40-point win over South Carolina and will look to build on that performance against the Wildcats. Auburn's Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams lead the way for the Tigers, with a spectacular supporting cast alongside them.

Kentucky also has a well-rounded roster with veteran Antonio Reeves and freshman Reed Sheppard filling up the scoring frequently. Kentucky desperately needs a big win to get back on track, while Auburn makes a push for the SEC regular season title. There is a lot at stake in this game.

Sunday, February 18: FAU No. 24 in South Florida; Noon ET on ESPN

A good Stateside game closes out the weekend as FAU takes on South Florida. USF is at the top of the US standings and could be the best team in the league. FAU had high expectations going into the preseason, but it suffered several surprise losses.

FAU has a strong duo in Alijah Martin and Johnell Davis, who both shined in their team's Final Four run last season. USF, however, has an equally strong one-two punch in Chris Youngblood and Selton Miguel. These two led the Bulls to one of their program's best seasons in recent memory. A victory on Sunday would reinforce that.

