Busan 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Final Opens in Drama





Excitement filled the air as the long-awaited opening ceremony of the 2024 ITTF Busan World Team Table Tennis Championships Final presented by BNK Busan Bank officially opened at the state-of-the-art venue from BEXCO. The ceremony marked the start of an exciting and historic tournament, as it is the first time that the Republic of Korea has hosted this prestigious event. In a delightful display of celebration, the ceremony began with the captivating opening video “One Table, One World Story,” highlighting the profound importance of table tennis as a global unifier. Despite the challenges it faces, the event is a testament to the resilience and determination of the global table tennis community. An electrifying music and dance performance titled “Unleashed Beats: Ping Pong Harmony” followed, created by sampling the famous song “Ping Pong” by world-renowned DJ Armin van Buuren with a traditional Korean military band, Chui-ta-dae . The accelerating pace of the table tennis ball within the music served as a powerful symbol, reflecting the growing passion of the players and the growing enthusiasm of the audience as the World Championships unfolded. This fusion captured the essence of table tennis, sparking excitement and anticipation among the public. In her welcome speech, Petra Srling, President of the ITTF, expressed his gratitude to the hosts and partners for their unwavering support. She highlighted the importance of the World Championships in showcasing global talent and uniting fans to celebrate table tennis. This event is more than just a competition; it symbolizes unity and the collective celebration of our common love for table tennis. Guided by the slogan “one table, one world”, each player, from experienced veterans to young talents, brings their unique talent and passion, ready to showcase the best of our sport. Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korea Table Tennis Association, ITTF board member and IOC member, also took the stage to share his pride. “This is the first World Championships in Korea and the start of a new era for Korean table tennis. The powerful gatherings in Busan will be an important step towards the centenary of table tennis in Korea, captivating table tennis enthusiasts around the world. Despite the challenges posed by the cancellation in 2020, the determination of the citizens of Busan and our Korean table tennis family helped secure our organization once again, demonstrating resilience and unity. I am grateful to everyone for their support. Heong-joon Park, co-chairman and mayor of Busan City, warmly welcomed all participants, emphasizing the role of table tennis in promoting unity and harmony. He highlighted the special importance of hosting this year's championship in Busan, a city cherished by its vibrant community of table tennis enthusiasts. Furthermore, he highlighted the momentous occasion of celebrating the 100th anniversary of table tennis in Korea, emphasizing the historical significance of the event. Oaths of players and match officials followed, and the final of the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships was declared open by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In- chon. The ceremony concluded with a captivating performance by famous singer Sohyang, symbolizing the unifying power of music and sport. The historic final of the ITTF World Team Championships Busan 2024 promises to be an exciting showcase of talent, passion and sportsmanship, uniting players and fans from around the world in the spirit of competition. For the next 9 days, the eyes of table tennis fans around the world will be on Busan right here, eagerly awaiting clashes between the world's strongest teams vying for two of the most coveted sports titles. General News ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Busan 2024 Finals

