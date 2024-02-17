Fashion
Rosamund Pike puts on a leggy display in a ruffled mini dress as she and Pixie Geldof star at the Molly Goddard show during London Fashion Week.
Rosamund Pike and Pixie Geldof stunned at the Molly Goddard show on day two of London Fashion Week on Saturday.
Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Rosamund, 44, looked stunning in a black mini dress hemmed with a wide white ruffle trim.
She braved the cold with bare legs and stylish black Mary Jane-style shoes and carried a chic handbag.
Model and singer Pixie, 33, looked lovely in a stylish, poorly buttoned gray cardigan and a long black structured skirt.
Fashion company Molly Goddard specializes in women's ready-to-wear as well as bridal wear.
Rosamund Pike, 44 (pictured) and Pixie Geldof, 33, stunned at the Molly Goddard show on the second day of London Fashion Week on Saturday
Model and singer Pixie looked lovely in a stylish, poorly buttoned gray cardigan and a long black structured skirt.
Pixie matched her jumper to her socks and carried a blue handbag which had an eye-catching silver studded strap.
Rosamund awaits the BAFTA Awards on Sunday where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Saltburn.
Model Edie Campbell, 33, was also at Molly's show, sitting next to Rosamund in the front row and wearing a lilac sweater vest.
Pixie was also in the front row and sat next to Vogue beauty editor Tish Weinstock, who looked glamorous with her bright red lipstick.
Kaya Scodelario looked fantastic in a bright green sleeveless dress and huge brown platform shoes.
The 31-year-old actress revealed she separated from her husband of nine years, an American actor and comedian, just a few days ago.
Also in attendance was Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey, 24, who looked stunning in her peach-colored maxi dress, which featured ruffles.
London Fashion Week ends on Tuesday.
She braved the cold with bare legs and elegant black Mary Jane-style shoes and carried a chic handbag.
Rosamund awaits the BAFTA Awards on Sunday where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Saltburn.
Model Edie Campbell, 33, was also at Molly's show, sitting next to Rosamund in the front row, wearing jeans and a lilac cardigan.
Pixie was also in the front row and sat next to Vogue beauty editor Tish Weinstock, who looked glamorous with her bright red lipstick.
Pixie has a child with singer George Barnett – a daughter born in 2021 – who they are fiercely protective of and have refused to reveal her name or birth month.
Kaya Scodelario looked fantastic in a bright green sleeveless dress and huge brown platform shoes.
The 30-year-old actress revealed she split from her husband of nine years, an American actor and comedian, just a few days ago.
There was also Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey, 24, who looked stunning in a peach-colored maxi dress.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13095173/Rosamund-Pike-puts-leggy-display-frilled-mini-dress-Pixie-Geldof-lead-stars-Molly-Goddard-London-Fashion-Week.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- University of Oklahoma Athletics
- Rosamund Pike puts on a leggy display in a ruffled mini dress as she and Pixie Geldof star at the Molly Goddard show during London Fashion Week.
- iDEX7 SPRINT winner Aikairos succeeds in tackling niche technology
- OIKN will display green vehicles during the 79th Independence Day in Nusantara
- Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar dies due to ill treatment
- Google Maps could start showing 'plug and charge' locations for EVs
- Javed Ali: The versatile voice of Bollywood
- Indian men's team beats Chile 3-0 in campaign opener
- Busan 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Final Opens in Drama
- Mother's Love Unleashed: Everyone's Favorite Mothers Premieres at UCSB | Culture & Leisure
- We want to be a technology hub in India: Nidhi Bhasin, Nasscom Foundation CEO | Technology News
- Foreign minister says cutting China out of trade would be a historic mistake