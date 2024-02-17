Rosamund Pike puts on a leggy display in a ruffled mini dress as she and Pixie Geldof star at the Molly Goddard show during London Fashion Week.

Rosamund Pike and Pixie Geldof stunned at the Molly Goddard show on day two of London Fashion Week on Saturday.

Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Rosamund, 44, looked stunning in a black mini dress hemmed with a wide white ruffle trim.

She braved the cold with bare legs and stylish black Mary Jane-style shoes and carried a chic handbag.

Model and singer Pixie, 33, looked lovely in a stylish, poorly buttoned gray cardigan and a long black structured skirt.

Fashion company Molly Goddard specializes in women's ready-to-wear as well as bridal wear.

Pixie matched her jumper to her socks and carried a blue handbag which had an eye-catching silver studded strap.

Rosamund awaits the BAFTA Awards on Sunday where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Saltburn.

Model Edie Campbell, 33, was also at Molly's show, sitting next to Rosamund in the front row and wearing a lilac sweater vest.

Pixie was also in the front row and sat next to Vogue beauty editor Tish Weinstock, who looked glamorous with her bright red lipstick.

Kaya Scodelario looked fantastic in a bright green sleeveless dress and huge brown platform shoes.

The 31-year-old actress revealed she separated from her husband of nine years, an American actor and comedian, just a few days ago.

Also in attendance was Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey, 24, who looked stunning in her peach-colored maxi dress, which featured ruffles.

London Fashion Week ends on Tuesday.

Pixie has a child with singer George Barnett – a daughter born in 2021 – who they are fiercely protective of and have refused to reveal her name or birth month.

