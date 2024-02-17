The United States Men's National Beach Soccer Team falls 3-2 in overtime to the United Arab Emirates at the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (February 17, 2024) Trailing 2-0 early in the third period, the United States Men's National Beach Soccer Team used goals from veterans Chris Toth and Alessandro Canale to force overtime, but conceded the game-winning goal in heartbreaking fashion with only two seconds left to fall 3. -2 against the United Arab Emirates in their second match of the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. With this result, the United States will close its participation in the 2024 World Cup by facing Egypt in the group stage final on Monday February 19.

I'm very proud of the guys because they left everything on the field, said United States Men's National Beach Soccer Team head coach Francis Farberoff. The United Arab Emirates are the hosts and they have been training together for months to prepare for this moment. We had a solid match at the same level with a very good team, but the final result was unfortunate.

The players have worked so hard to get here and they make a lot of sacrifices in their lives to represent this country. We have shown that we belong at this stage and we will use it as motivation to improve, qualify and play in the World Cup next year in Seychelles. In the short term, we still have one match to play, and we aim to leave Dubai with a victory on Monday against Egypt.

Hosts of the fourth consecutive World Cup, the United States managed the intensity of their crowd well and played evenly with the United Arab Emirates during a scoreless first period. Make your record 99th Appearing at the Beach MNT, goalkeeper Chris Toth and his UAE counterpart Humaid Jamal were both involved throughout the first frame.

Toth, who made 18 saves on the night, created America's best chance of the period, when at 7:18 he advanced toward midfield and hit a whipped volley from 30 yards that Jamal pushed back. On the other end, the American goalkeeper did well to stop Waleed Beshr's volley at the near post with 3:29 left in the first, keeping the score scoreless going into the break.

The UAE broke through just over three minutes into the second period. Jamal started the game with a simple pass to the right, and his cross from midfield and a cross from midfield found Rashed Eid who dove to head home a header at the far post at 8:44.

The hosts tested Toth twice before the end of the second half, with replacement goaltender Mohamed Aljasmi coming forward with a long check that the American netminder had to tip over the bar at 3:40 s. A minute later, striker Conner Rezende was dispossessed and Emirati Ali Mohammad came down the middle and curled a shot which Toth stretched wide to go wide.

The United Arab Emirates got another one with just 50 seconds left in the period. With Eid on the ground after a play, he replaced Abdulla Abbas. A short throw found the substitute, who hit a strong bicycle to the far post to give the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into the third.

Undeterred by a two-goal deficit, the United States fought back valiantly early in the third period. At 11:30, striker Gabe Silveira stole the ball and lured a defender before returning to Canale whose point-blank shot was saved by an outstretched Jamal. Seconds later, Canales' corner found Silveira in front of goal and the keeper made another save from close range.

While the UAE simply sat back and absorbed the pressure, the USA broke through with 9:15 remaining. Nico Perea, who played the entire third period and all of extra time, received a goal kick from Toth, before returning it to the goalkeeper. When no one came to pressure him, Toth hit a hard volley from 30 yards that skipped inside the left post. The goal was 17th of Toth's international career and second in the Beach Soccer World Cup, after finding the net against Japan in 2019.

At 6:27, Toth hit another long-range volley that dipped before being pushed away again by Jamal. On the other end, the goalie kept the U.S. in the game with another big save, diving to save Ali Mohammad's shot at the right post with 2:07 remaining.

With the game moving at a frenetic pace, the United States finally equalized with 47 seconds left in regulation. Chris Albiston's corner from the right found Canale with a diving header at the far post. The goal was Canales 10th at the World Cup, pushing him past Ben Chimienti for the most by a USBMNT player all-time in the tournament.

In overtime, Toth twice kept the United States in the match with heroic saves. When Ali Mohammed took an open look down the right at 2:03, Toth came off his line to smother the effort. With a minute remaining, Jamal's throw found Abbas at the right post, but the American goalkeeper denied his effort.

With the match looking destined for penalties, disaster struck with just two seconds left, when the ball came back for Toth who juggled it and went to hit a volley at goal, only for Ali Mohammad to deflects it in the air and finishes in the goal. back of the net.

Chris was our captain and leader in this tournament, he played an incredible tournament and the game at the end was unfortunate, Farberoff said of Toth. We can't ask him to do everything. He scored a goal, made several tough saves and kept us going throughout the game. We know the quality Chris brings to this team. He is our captain here and he will bounce back in the next match and finish this tournament on a good note.

Third in Group A, the United States will close out the 2024 Beach Soccer World Cup against Egypt in the group final on Monday, February 19 (6:30 a.m. ET; FS2, Universo).

HIGHLIGHTS: USBMNT 2, WATER 3

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

With his third-half goal, Alessandro Canale became the first American player to score in four Beach Soccer World Cups, and also passed Anthony Chimienti to take the United States' all-time lead in scoring at the World Cup with 11 goals.

Canale also got his 11th World Cup cap, tying him with Francis Farberoff for most in USBMNT history.

Earn your 99th cap this evening, goalkeeper Chris Toth made 18 saves and scored his 17th career international goal and second at the Beach Soccer World Cup, after scoring against Japan in the 2019 edition.

Become right on 10th USBMNT player with 50 caps, Chris Albiston recorded his eighth career assist and his first in the World Cup.

The United States is now tied 3-3 in six meetings in its history against the United Arab Emirates.

The result moves the United States to 3-16 all-time at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

-UNITED STATES MENS BEACH SOCCER NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Men's National Beach Team vs. United Arab Emirates

Date: February 17, 2024

Competition: Group A of the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Place: Design District Stadium; Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Presence: 3127

To start up: 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local time)

Weather report: 76 degrees, clear

Summary of scores: 1 2 3 AND FT

United States 0 2 0 0 2

WATER 0 0 2 1 3

United Arab Emirates Rashed Eid (Waleed Beshr) 844 (2sd Period)

UAE – Abdulla Abbas (Abbas Ali) 623 (2sd Period)

United States – Chris Toth (Nico Perea) 915 (3rd Period)

United States – Alessandro Canale (Chris Albiston): 47 (3).rd Period)

UAE – Ali Mohammad :02 (Extensions)

Compositions:

UNITED STATES: 1-Chris Toth (captain); 5-Nico Perea, 8-Conner Rezende, 10-Gabe Silveira, 11-Chris Albiston

Substitutes: 2-Tanner Akol, 3-Antonio Chavez, 4-Ricardo Carvalho, 6-Cody Valcarcel, 7-Andres Navas, 9-Alessandro Canale

Did not play: 12-Austin Collier

Head coach: Francis Farberoff

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: 12-Humaid Jamal, 4-Waleed Beshr, 7-Ahmad Malahi, 8-Ali Mohammad, 9-Abdulla Abbas

Substitutes: 1-Mohamed Al Bahri, 2-Haitham Mohamed, 5-Abbas Ali, 6-Kamal Ali, 10-Walid Mohammad, 11-Rashed Eid

Suspended: 3-Ahmed Beshr

Head coach: Victor Vasques

Summary of misconduct:

UAE Ali Mohammad (cautious) 6:23 (Second period)

United States – Gabriel Silveira (caution) 9:15 (third)

United States – Ricardo Carvalho (caution) 6:42 (third)

UAE – Abdulla Abbas (caution) 6:14 (third)

UAE – Walid Mohammad (caution) 3:41 (third)

Officials:

Referee: Vladimir Tachkov (BUL)

Second referee: Sergio Soares (POR)

3rd Referee: Aurelien Planchais-Godefroy (TAH)

4th Referee: Mariano Romo (ARG)

Timekeeper: Said Hachim (MAD)