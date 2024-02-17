



Wearing a Gaurav Gupta ensemble, Beyonc Giselle Knowles-Carter, better known as Queen Bey, made a surprise appearance earlier this week during New York Fashion Week. The music icon wore a three-piece gray embroidered blazer dress from Gupta's new collection, Aarohanam, which premiered during Spring Summer 2024 Couture Week in Paris. She paired it with thigh-high boots and a headpiece that fell over her chest. The Queen was there to watch her sister Solange's son, Daniel Julez J. Smith, walk in the Luar Fall/Winter 2024 show on February 13. She was spotted on the evening of February 13 in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood, sitting front row at the Luar Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show in a dazzling ensemble that was hard to miss. Queen Bee was there to watch her sister Solange's son, Daniel Julez J. Smith, walk during the show. Gupta has been a leader in sewing and designing experiential spaces for 18 years. He has carved his own new world in the global couture space. Its website describes it as a future primitive and describes its design language as a composition of what could be and what was. Over the past few years, he has developed a significant celebrity fan base in the United States and beyond. Earlier this year, he was the genius behind the Endless Swirl dress, which vivacious singer Lizzo wore for the poster for her HBO Max documentary Lizzo – Live in Concert. Her website says the custom dress, a continuation of designs from her latest Scarlet Fascinations collection, has a rich scarlet hue with dramatic, sculptural ruffles and delicate beaded decorations. This isn't the first time Beyoncé has worn Guptas designs. Last year, she picked out her outfits for Atlanta, Georgia for her Renaissance World Tour to promote her seventh studio album Renaissance. At the August 11 concert, she wore a sari dress from Guptas Hiranyagarbha Paris Couture Week Fall Winter 23/24 collection. A day earlier in Charlotte, South Carolina, she was seen in a pearl white bodysuit. In an Instagram post at the time, Gupta had called Beyonc an absolute symbol of hope, infinity and freedom, whose presence, aura and magnanimity spread freedom and power across the world. Their custom-made Infinity Crystal bodysuit for the singer was inspired by Gaurav Gupta Couture's new logo, true to his iconic Renaissance World Tour, he wrote, adding that this magical collaboration is a very beautiful, personal moment for me , my team and the brand. Last year, rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her Oscars debut in a Gaurav Gupta, a silver-blue dress inspired by marine ecology. A few days earlier, Cardi B chose to wear the designer's custom sculpted number, crafted from sheer nude organza, for the No Love remix video. Other international celebrities who have recently worn Gaurav Gupta's designs at events include Bebe Rexha, Bingbing Fan, Kylie Minogue, Jeremy Pope and Maluma, among others.

