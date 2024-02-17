Opening of the men's lacrosse season at Quinnipiac





HAMDEN, CT. The Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0, 0-0 MAAC) jumped out to an early lead and earned a 13-7 victory over the Brown Bears (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League) thanks to Mason Oak's 15 saves , Saturday in Hamden. . The Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0, 0-0 MAAC) jumped out to an early lead and earned a 13-7 victory over the Brown Bears (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League) thanks to Mason Oak's 15 saves , Saturday in Hamden. . Aidan McLane led the Bears with three goals with Matteo Corsi And Demetrius Forrest both totaling two goals. “It’s thanks to Quinnipiac and coach Poli, they beat us in every phase,” said the head coach Mike Daly . “I'm really disappointed with our result and that's a reflection on the head coach and it's unacceptable in every way. We'll get back to work and find solutions.” The Bobcats took an early lead when Ryan Donnery and Steven Germain found the back of the net in the first four minutes. Corsi scored Brown's first goal of the season with 7:10 left in the first quarter to make it 2-1. However, the Bobcats scored the final three goals of the game to take a 5-1 lead after 15 minutes. McLane scored back-to-back goals, with a man up, to cut Quinnipiac's lead early in the second quarter. Germain finished the half with two more goals and Corsi added his second of the afternoon to make it 7-4 Quinnipiac at the break. After three Bobcat goals to open the second half, McLane scored his third goal of the afternoon for his fourth career hat trick. Demetri scored back-to-back goals midway through the fourth quarter after a two-minute Bobcat penalty. John DeLucia scored the final goal of the afternoon for the Bobcats to make it 13-7. PLAY NOTES Demetri recorded his first collegiate points with both goals.

After a 1-for-7 start, Brown rallied to go 12-for-24 on the X faceoff. Teagan Bultman finished the afternoon 9 of 14 to lead the Bears.

finished the afternoon 9 of 14 to lead the Bears. Connor Theriault recorded nine saves in the first 51:12 of the match before being relieved by Connor Foley .

recorded nine saves in the first 51:12 of the match before being relieved by . Brown finished the game with a 46-39 edge in shots, with both teams finishing with 22 shots on goal.

Brown finished 3 of 8 on extra opportunities, with Quinnipiac finishing 2 of 9. Brown turns around quickly to host the 20th-ranked Boston University Terriers (2-1, 0-0 Patriot League) Tuesday at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Tuesday's game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Click on here to buy tickets. Gallery: (02/17/2024) MLAX at Quinnipiac (02/17/24) BROWN UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through the philanthropic support of alumni, parents, fans and friends. A donation through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today's Brown Bears and helps them perform at their best in the classroom, in competition and, most importantly, in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please clickhere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest news on Brown Athletics, please follow @BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBrown bearson Facebook and subscribe toBrownAthleticsYoutube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2024/2/17/mens-lacrosse-drops-season-opener-at-quinnipiac The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos