Roksanda and Molly Goddard bring layers of inspiration to London fashion week | London Fashion Week





It may only be February, but it's already a big year for London-based fashion designer Roksanda Ilini. Earlier this month she received an MBE from Princess Anne for her services to fashion while this week Hollywood star Zendaya gave a preview of Ilini's latest collection when she wore a tailored look not straight off the catwalk but, as she thought. stylist Law Roach said it before the show. On Saturday, the rest of the collection was unveiled in a fashion show at Tate Britain on the second day of London Fashion Week. Zendaya's layered look of an eggplant-colored blazer with a matching midi dress and pants opened the show. It's really interesting for the fashion world because obviously everything is kept under wraps and we're expecting a big reveal on the day of the show, but I don't think anything can overshadow Zendaya, wearing it was a moment very special, Ilini told Vogue. Zendaya previews Roksanda's London Fashion Week collection show at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two. Photography: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures While last year the clothes were inspired by the medieval monasteries of his hometown in Serbia, this time it was a visit to the French-Swiss architect's 12-square-foot vacation cabin Le Corbusier in the south of France with just enough space for a bed, a table and a toilet hidden behind a curtain that sets the tone. Ilini was captivated by the giant murals he had painted in the entrance hall. With what Ilini described as extreme experimentation, she played with texture, landing on a series of woven tapestry fabrics that she used on sleeveless tops, ankle-length skirts and a skimming cape. the floor which required more than 200 hours of design. The giant strapless dresses with huge exposed zippers were inspired by the crashing waves and sunlight seen from a window in Corbusier's cabin. A model on the runway at Molly Goddards London Fashion Week show at Cecil Sharp House. Photo: WWD/Getty Images Many pieces appeared to have been draped around the body, while threads left hanging added a feeling of undone luxury. Ilini described it as a very versatile collection, noting that each piece can be layered or worn separately, a design feature for many designers that becomes essential for customers to justify purchases at higher price points. Layering was also a central theme for Molly Goddard, who held her show at Cecil Sharp House, an English folk music venue near Regents Park. There was plenty of cultural crossover on the runway, including a hodgepodge of fairytale tulle skirts and cowgirl dresses. Goddard said much of the inspiration came from her eBay watchlist, in which Goddard, who just had her second baby, now consists primarily of children's clothing. They're all mini cowgirls and niche brands like Oilily and Naf Naf, she said. The theme also played into the style, echoing a child playing dress-up in their parents' wardrobe. Oversized sweaters were layered over frothy lavender and russet dresses. Some dresses were made from three different fabrics varying in tone or texture; others were made up of several subtly superimposed pieces. When you separate them, they're easier to wear, Goddard said. They can do a lot of things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2024/feb/17/roksanda-and-molly-goddard-bring-layers-of-inspiration-to-london-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos