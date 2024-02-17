Toys from Spencer Badu's 013 collection with traditional dress codes





Spencer Badu's designs always start with the concept of the uniform. “Fashion isn’t just for one-off special events,” he once told Hypebeast. “It is designed to be useful, durable and functional. » Building on this philosophy, the designer's Collection 013 Spring/Summer 2024 collection offers a playful take on the buttoned-down dress codes of eras past. Here, the three-piece suit is broken down into something a little less complicated: knitted wool shirts, for example, feature graphic intarsia ties for a trompe-l'oeil effect, and blazers are swapped for structured coats and flight jackets. Camouflage patterns decorate the fitted tops with dimensional stitching techniques, and the standard vest is rotated to transform its closure and head openings. The line “transcends binary structures, embodying an ‘in-between’ essence, blending time-tested elements with deep historical influences,” according to the collection notes. In practice, this design philosophy manifests in crinkled rugby shirts and cargo shorts that reimagine African clothing with excessive materials, nodding to the designers' Ghanaian heritage. Likewise, it comes to life in paneled cotton-blend tops and crinkled shorts. “I learned to play my own game,” the designer said. “My power is to be myself.” In Collection 013, Badu's subtle modifications to the common uniform are unmistakably him. Explore Spencer Badu's 013 collection in the gallery above.

