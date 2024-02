Texas teacher on leave after cross-dressing video goes viral

A cross-dressing chemistry teacher in Texas has been placed on administrative leave after a video of him wearing an all-pink dress and cowboy hat on Valentine's Day went viral. A video of Rachmad Tjachyadi, who teaches at Hebron High School in Carrollton, in uniform was shared by a conservative social media account “Liberations from TikTok”. This sparked outrage with some calling him a “groomer”, while students came to his defence, saying the teacher had created a “safe space” for them. A video of Hebron High School teacher Rachmad Tjachyadi wearing a pink Valentine's Day outfit was shared by the conservative social media account “Libs of TikTok.” Libsoftiktok/X “UNREAL,” posted Libs from TikTok, founded by Chaya Raichik. “I was told that he also sometimes showed up to teach dressed in full regalia and that he had a [fetish] to wear women’s clothing,” he continues. The video shared was captioned: “He’s an adult. » Another photo shared by the account shows Tjachyadi in a multi-colored tutu skirt and printed leggings. Photos on his Facebook show him wearing a floral headpiece, tie-dye overalls and an Ursula costume from “The Little Mermaid.” Other photos show the teacher in costumes, including one of Ursula from “The Little Mermaid.” Rachmad Tjachyadi/Facebook “There is no place for this nonsense in schools,” one person commented on the viral X video. “Dress professionally at work and play at your own pace.” In a letter to parents, school principal Amy Broughton said it was “natural that our families would have questions about this situation”. reported the Daily Mail. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the district reviews the situation, which is standard procedure, said a spokesperson for the school, which is part of the Lewisville Independent School District in North Carolina. Texas, told the Dallas Observer. Tjachyadi is on leave while the school district reviews the matter, a spokesperson said. Change.org Because this is a personnel matter currently under review, the district cannot share any additional information, the spokesperson added. A online petition demanding the return of Tjachyadi started on Thursday. He collected nearly 6,000 of his goal of 7,500 signatures as of Saturday afternoon. “He is an excellent teacher, he explains chemistry very well and has created a very fun and safe environment for his students,” says the petition, created by student Julia Ngo. Thousands of people signed a petition in support of Tjachyadi, saying students encouraged him to wear the dress. Many said he was a great teacher and created a “safe space” for them. Rachmad Tjachyadi/YouTube “He was an inspiration to many students and created a space where everyone could feel valued and safe,” it continues. “He is in no way a pedophile or a 'fetishist.' In fact, many students in his class encouraged him to wear this dress. Ngo wrote that the community was “frustrated and disappointed” and that it would be a “great loss” to lose him as a teacher. Tjachyadi has taught science in Texas since 2002, according to his LinkedIn page.

