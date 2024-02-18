Fashion
Pop-up store eases prom dress financial burden for P.E.I. students
High school prom can be an expensive affair for students and their families: tuxedo rentals, limo rides, photographer, hair and makeup.
Then there is the dress which can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
But one Prince Edward Island organization is helping ease that part of the financial burden of prom by opening a free dress boutique.
Cornerstone Baptist Church held its annual convention Beautiful You Ball Gown Pop-Up Dress at Montague Regional High School on Saturday.
Keilee Scanlon, a Grade 12 student at the school who will attend the prom in June, said finding a free dress can be a big self-esteem boost for her and her classmates.
“It means not having to worry about feeling beautiful and not having money to support that hope,” Scanlon said.
“I think girls would just say they don't want to go to prom, when in reality they can't afford it. They'd be missing out on something they only have once in their life.”
Cornerstone received more than 120 prom dress donations to send to the Montague boutique, which lasted two days in the school gymnasium.
The Cornwall chapter of the church launched the Beautiful You initiative in 2018, and it has expanded to the eastern P.E.I. community in the years since.
Hannah VanderZwaag, the Montague site coordinator, said the event has seen 460 prom dresses handed out over the past several years.
“Our goal was just a dress. If we could get a girl a dress, we were happy,” she said. “We brought 13 girls home [Friday] with 13 dresses, so it was great. We are scoring goals left, right and center. »
“It all adds up”
In addition to dresses in various sizes and styles, the store also offers accessories and shoes.
At the end of Saturday's boutique, organizers also drew five names who will receive free hair, makeup and photography services for their big day.
“Prom is expensive and we think it's the dress, but we forget about the shoes, the nails, the hair, the photography and the makeup,” VanderZwaag said. “It all adds up, so it’s just nice to be able to take the financial stress out of the dress.”
Beautiful You is not just for students who need financial assistance with their clothing. VanderZwaag said some prom attendees simply don't want to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a dress they can only wear once.
Scanlon, who will attend Holland College in the fall, was still looking for her perfect dress Saturday, but was confident she would find the right fit at the boutique.
“I found my date but I couldn’t find my dress,” she said with a laugh.
For VanderZwaag, satisfaction comes from observing the reaction when students say yes to free attire.
“They were so excited you could see it on their faces. It was exciting to see the reaction of their family and friends too,” she said. “I think they just felt a big weight lift off their chest, like, 'I found my dress, I feel beautiful.'
“They looked great and we really wanted to support them in that.”
