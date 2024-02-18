Family ties and city life dress up London Fashion Week style | National





Family nostalgia, cultural roots and the frenetic pace of London life marked the second day of the city's Fashion Week on Saturday, as emerging designers showcased their styles for the season ahead.

Around 60 designers, ranging from emerging talents to renowned brands like Burberry, are showcasing their new creations over five days, hoping to pique the interest of buyers and fashion influencers.

The 40th anniversary edition of the event also introduces more diversity and inclusiveness in terms of body types, ages or skin colors of models, as well as in designers' collections. – Old photographs – In her show on Saturday, Dublin-born menswear designer Robyn Lynch took inspiration from her sister's career as a Gaelic dancer, drawing inspiration from old photographs of high kicks, sequined costumes and passionate spectators. “I vividly remember spending all those weekends in gyms at competitions, seeing all the glitz and drama that was happening on and off stage,” said the designer, who used Celtic knots and monograms in his designs. Lynch's designs included diamond-encrusted jorts (long shorts), long hoodies with an elastic toggle waistband, and laser-etched jeans with a color palette of hickory brown, screen blue, matte black, and milk white. oats. – Life in the metropolis – Previously, models paraded on London's famous red double-decker buses in outfits inspired by traditional dance. British designer Ricky Wesley Harriott launched his brand SRVC with a collection called “Human Resource”, inspired by modern “women's professional wear”. The designer paraded his models, all perched on dizzying heels, in London's iconic red double-decker buses to “celebrate life in the metropolis”. The show featured stiff, structured jackets with pronounced shoulders, in dark colors with flashy accessories, from XXL silver hoop earrings to rings covering each finger. – Fairy tales – Designer Priya Ahluwalia, who draws inspiration from her Indian-Nigerian heritage, won acclaim after her show, which featured male and female models dressed in earthy reds, oranges and blues parading to music catchy house. The Indian and West African fairy tales she grew up with, like “The Prince Who Wanted the Moon,” “The Magic Violin” and “How the Leopard Got His Spots,” were used in her designs for the season , she told British Vogue. “I was thinking about how stories have affected my life: why do we like the stories that we like and how are they passed down,” she said. Ahluwalia said the corset-like details in the knits of her designs were inspired by Netflix's “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which she watched while conducting research for her collection. The designer, who launched her brand Ahluwalia in 2018, works with limited quantities of fabrics, often upcycling them and using patchwork techniques to limit waste. LFW comes at a tumultuous time for the British fashion industry, amid post-Brexit trade barriers and an inflation-fueled cost of living crisis. The difficult economic situation has even caused some fledgling designers to question the viability of investing in British fashion events. Rising star Dilara Findikoglu made headlines last September after canceling her show days before the event due to financial reasons. The industry, which employs almost 900,000 people in the UK and contributes $US21 billion ($26 billion) to the UK economy, faces “incredibly challenging times”, he told the AFP the director of the LFW, Caroline Rush. srg/gv

