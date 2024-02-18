Great Mills High School Student Makes New York Fashion Week Debut





Logan Berry (Credit: Derek Sabedra) GREAT MILLS, Maryland – Great Mills High School senior Logan Berry made his New York Fashion Week runway debut with clothing company UNTITLED_Apparel. The opportunity presented itself when Berry's mentor, Derek Sabedra, asked him to be on the cover of a news story. Impressed by Berry's work, Sabedra decided to explore Berry's potential further. My cousin Nicholas Hoffman started a clothing brand called UNTITLED_Apparel, and one thing led to another,” Sabedra told BayNet. The clothing company was then invited to participate in the New Companies category for New York Fashion Week. Credit: Derek Sabedra Sabeadra then introduced Berry to the business owner, where he was asked to participate in the show. Although this is Berry's first experience on a podium, he hopes it won't be his last. Sabedra says, “There are plans to attend a fashion show in Greensboro, North Carolina, and California at the end of the year. There is also talk of moving towards a fashion agency for more opportunities. As one of her mentors, school and graduation are her most important goals, and modeling events must work around those goals. Not only was it Berry's first fashion event, but it was also his first time in New York all together, during which he was accompanied by his sister for support. While Berry wasn't on the podium, the group spent time touring New York, looking at the architecture, getting an interview on the street, and of course, eating pizza! Credit: Derek Sabedra Contact our press office at [email protected] Related

