Queen Victoria's mourning dress inspired Simone Rochas' preserved AW24 collection





A situation Simone Rocha might not have imagined herself in as a romantic CSM graduate with her career ahead of her: white gloves and peeling back the layers of Queen Victoria's mourning dress at Hampton Court. The archival stunt seemed oddly synchronistic in a year that also saw Rocha digging up Jean Paul Gaultier's corseted, cone-bra pieces from the past in large boxes she dubbed coffins in Paris. The idea of ​​preserving clothes began to seep into his mind, and so here we are on the eve of his fall/winter 2024 show, titled Awakeningspeaking about the painstaking process of making hair rollers that will make his models look elongated, yes, dead for many years. If all this sounds grim, microscopic details such as the intricate inner workings of the regalia of the longest-reigning monarchs, designed to help evenly distribute the weight of ruffles and lace, inspired Rocha to elevate his own craft. The second show at St Bartholomew the Great, London's oldest parish church, is a salon-style presentation, influenced by her recent place on the couture program as a guest designer for Gaultier, to ensure every delicate appliqué is visible for his audience. It is, she says, about the congregation and the vestments that are as much a part of a ceremony as the rituals of worship. Simone Rocha AH24. Acielle StyleDuMonde Simone Rocha AH24. Acielle StyleDuMonde Those who had done their homework knew that a funeral procession was approaching. The fall/winter 2024 selection is the final part of a trilogy on the theme of occasions: The dress rehearsal for spring/summer 2024, The wedding for Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha haute couture spring/summer 2024, and now, Awakening for fall/winter 2024. I feel like I've been preparing for a show forever, says the Dubliner who works on three collections at once. Fans will also have spotted the JPG Easter eggs in The wedding namely, those long-stemmed roses stuffed inside the tulle layers of dresses and the delicate corsetry-like boning on others. Rocha took on the role while she was working on her spring presentation and by the time couture week rolled around, she had reimagined these classic silver flowers quite punk. Simone Rocha AH24. Acielle StyleDuMonde Simone Rocha AH24. Acielle StyleDuMonde As well as an increased interest in real craftsmanship, her tenure in Paris persuaded Simone to try different fitting techniques. Historically, I layer and layer to create volume, but this time I really wanted to see the pieces on the body. This was very important to me, she notes, exploring a more elongated silhouette and also focusing on the hip and chest. . As always, there is tension, catch and release, restraint and explosion at play. Her new signature tulle bedfellows are nylon taffeta and diamond-studded faux fur. Some silhouettes are more adult, but they are balanced by playful pieces. There's a collision between an older lady and a naivety, which I found quite stimulating, adds Rocha, who worked with Irish musicians Maria Somerville and Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC to create a soundscape about her musings. traditions around life and death. Every time Simone Rocha takes us to the chapel, it always feels good. Simone Rocha AH24. Acielle StyleDuMonde Simone Rocha AH24. Acielle StyleDuMonde

