Gophers men's hockey dominates Notre Dame with overtime victory





Jimmy Snuggerud, the Gophers' men's hockey team's right winger, started Saturday night's game at Notre Dame after an eight-game drought. That's an eternity for the St. Louis Blues' first-round pick, who scored 21 goals last season and 18 this year. Make it 19, and the last one came at an opportune time. Snuggerud beat Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel 78 seconds into the three-on-three overtime period, giving Minnesota a 3-2 victory over the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana. “We call it a minor slump; he calls it a major slump,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said of Snuggerud. “It was an important response.” And an important question too. The Gophers, who were humiliated 6-1 by the Fighting Irish in the series opener Friday, improved to 19-8-5 overall and 12-6-4 in the Big Ten. They have 37 points and are third in the conference standings, five points behind second-place Wisconsin, which has four games remaining to Minnesota's two. “Our guys fought all night,” Motzko said. “That's how we've been playing for a month, a month and a half. We wanted last night to be an aberration.” Connor Kurth and Jaxon Nelson also scored for the Gophers. Justen Close made 24 saves and assisted on the tying and winning goals. Notre Dame (15-15-2, 10-10-2) got goals from Justin Janicke and Jayden Davis. Bischel stopped 36 shots. The Gophers, who entered the series with a 9-1-1 record, will sit next weekend before finishing the regular season with a home series against Michigan on March 1-2. Two weeks ago, in the series finale at Wisconsin, the Gophers scored two goals that they felt should have been counted, either overturned by video challenge or overturned on the ice. Both involved a player making contact with a goalie, and on Saturday two more episodes saw Motzko shake his head. With the Gophers leading 1-0 thanks to Kurth's goal that came off the skate of Notre Dame defenseman Zach Plucinski, Janicke scored on a passing trick at 6:27 of the second. Motzko challenged goaltender interference because Irish forward Tyler Carpenter collided with Close while fighting for the post with Aaron Huglen, but after a video review, officials ruled that he there had been no interference. With 4:21 left in the third, the Gophers saw Brody Lamb's potential goal canceled after Huglen was knocked down by Bischel by defenseman Jake Boltmann. Officials reviewed the video and ruled the on-ice call stood. “We had a lot of obstacles again tonight,” Motzko said. “Damn mackerel, we were playing more than Notre Dame.” Notre Dame took a 2-1 lead at 13:22 of the second when Brady Bjork intercepted a pass at center ice and fed Davis, who fired a shot past Close. The Gophers responded 18 seconds later. Nelson got around a Notre Dame defender and fired a shot over Bischel's glove to tie the score. “What a play by Jaxon Nelson,” Motzko said. “He’s just burying it to get us back in the game.” Snuggerud ended the game by taking a wide pass from Huglen, using Irish forward Danny Nelson as a screen and firing the puck through Bischel. “There was an extremely high level of combat throughout our entire formation,” Motzko said. The Star Tribune did not send the author of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other materials.

