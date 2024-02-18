Fashion
London Fashion Week celebrates multiculturalism and city life
The cultural richness brought by migrations across the world, family nostalgia and the frenetic pace of London life marked the second day of the city's Fashion Week on Saturday, as emerging designers showcased their styles for the season at come.
Around 60 designers, ranging from emerging talents to renowned brands like Burberry, are showcasing their new creations over five days, hoping to pique the interest of buyers and fashion influencers.
The 40th anniversary edition of the event also introduces greater diversity and inclusiveness in terms of models' body shapes, ages and skin tones, as well as in designers' collections.
Multiculturalism in the spotlight
Sierra Leonean designer Foday Dumbuya's Labrum London brand closed the day with its “Journey Through Color” collection, celebrating the diversity of cultures brought by immigrants.
The winner of the Elizabeth II Award for British Design 2023 focused on play on textures, newspaper patterns or monogram patterns on more classic cuts.
There were as many tones of color – from royal blue to black, orange, brown, yellow and green – as there were “inspiring stories” of immigrants.
Some models wore suitcases as headgear, a reference to people fleeing conflict taking their belongings with them.
“People move for different reasons, and when they move, they take their culture with them. And we wanted to celebrate that tonight,” Dumbuya told AFP.
One of the models carried on her back a large frame with dozens of flags of “countries that have been involved in key migrations throughout history”, including the Palestinian flag.
It was a political message and a call for tolerance, the creator argued.
“It's just to show that you should support each other. It doesn't matter where we are. People's lives are what's important,” Dumbuya said. “Wherever you are… Palestinians, Jews, whatever it is, this world belongs to us. It just means don't demonize these people.”
Old photographs
In her show, Dublin-born menswear designer Robyn Lynch took inspiration from her sister's career as a Gaelic dancer, drawing inspiration from old photographs of high kicks, sequined costumes and spectators passionate.
“I vividly remember spending all those weekends in gyms at competitions, seeing all the glitz and drama that was happening on and off stage,” said the designer, who used Celtic knots and monograms in his designs.
Lynch's designs included diamond-encrusted jorts (denim shorts), a long line of hoodies with elastic toggle waistbands, and laser-etched jeans with a color palette of hickory brown, screen blue, matte black and white oat milk.
Life in the metropolis
Previously, models paraded on London's famous red double-decker buses in outfits inspired by traditional dance.
British designer Ricky Wesley Harriott kicked off his brand SRVC's show with a collection called “Human Resource”, inspired by “modern professional women's outfits”.
The designer paraded his models, all perched on dizzying heels, in London's iconic red double-decker buses to “celebrate life in the metropolis”.
The show featured stiff, structured jackets with pronounced shoulders, in dark colors with flashy accessories, from XXL silver hoop earrings to rings covering each finger.
Fairy tales
Designer Priya Ahluwalia, who draws inspiration from her Indian-Nigerian heritage, won acclaim after her show, which featured male and female models dressed in earthy reds, oranges and blues parading to music catchy house.
The designer used the Indian and West African fairy tales she grew up with, such as The Prince Who Wanted the Moon, The magic violin And How the Leopard Got Its Spots — in her designs for the season, she said British Vogue.
“I was thinking about how stories have affected my life: why do we like the stories that we like and how are they passed down,” she said.
Ahluwalia said the corset-like details in the knits of her designs were inspired by Netflix. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Storywhich she looked at while conducting research for her collection.
The designer, who launched her brand Ahluwalia in 2018, works with limited quantities of fabrics, often upcycling them and using patchwork techniques to limit waste.
LFW comes at a tumultuous time for the British fashion industry, amid post-Brexit trade barriers and the country's cost of living crisis.
The difficult economic situation has even caused some fledgling designers to question the viability of investing in British fashion events.
Rising star Dilara Findikoglu made headlines last September after canceling her show days before the event due to financial reasons.
The industry, which employs almost 900,000 people in the United Kingdom and contributes $26 billion to the British economy, faces “incredibly difficult times”, the director of the LFW, Caroline Rush.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/london-fashion-week-celebrates-multiculturalism-urban-life-/7492294.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tanjuatco three-part thriller pushes women's tennis beyond Youngstown State
- London Fashion Week celebrates multiculturalism and city life
- Matt Damon talks about the new documentary about U2's work in Bosnia
- Mexico City earthquake alert: Mexico City earthquake: A magnitude 5 earthquake hits the Mexican resort of Acapulco
- VinFast Debuts Range of New Right-Hand Drive Electric Vehicles in Indonesia at IIMS 2024 – Business
- Start of the 6th Ethnosport Forum in Antalya
- Half-day Bollywood tour with DANCE option.
- Texas high school suspends varsity football program
- Gophers men's hockey dominates Notre Dame with overtime victory
- Putin's opponent Alexei Navalny is 'dead'
- Judge rules Trump must also pay millions in interest on $355 million judgment
- Reform Party's hopes of wresting working class votes in general election doomed, pollsters say