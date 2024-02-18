Molly Goddard Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Snuggled sleepily and serenely against her father's chest, Molly Goddard's 11-week-old daughter was arguably the biggest influencer at her mother's show this afternoon. This is because it was his arrival into the world that punctuated the process of preparing this collection, and which forced Goddard to condense his usual gestation from creative conception to the reveal of the fashion show. As she said: I had to consolidate. And I realized that by walking away and then coming back when the things I had designed at the beginning were more finalized, it's really good to stick to what I want to do at the beginning of planning. a collection, which is often the moment when I feel the most confident. on this subject. The result was undiluted Goddard. The designer confessed that there were no grand intentions behind her choice of the house of the English Folk Dance and Song Society as the venue, but the frayed, very England-esque pieces and the mural of Ivon Hitchens who dominates her greatly complemented her work. Equally appropriate, Goddard threw shapes: elaborately crafted shapes in taffeta, tulle, and knit were layered to create fundamentally abstract material sculptures. Sometimes, Goddard said, she felt they were so ugly they were beautiful, as if she feared certain looks were ones only their mother could love. It seemed harsh. Instead, drawing deeply on her core palette of red, orange, magenta and pink, she worked expertly to create beautifully unorthodox shapes of multi-textural ice creams worn around her models. Often the silhouettes were most interesting when viewed from the side, as bulbous layers of colorful ruffled tulle with different weights and elasticity moved against the offbeat rhythm of their wearers' walks: Terry Riley's hallucinogenic melody on the soundtrack only amplified the feeling of carefully curated, color-saturated dissonance that this collection rendered. The bags were adorable frills of ruffles in addition to taffeta. This collection's central exercise in merging textures and shapes was a reference to Western clothing based on her algorithmically curated eBay suggestions for clothing for her children. Goddard has often referenced the clothes of his youth and now adds the clothes of his youth to that mix to simultaneously blend his nostalgia and anticipation for his offspring. Here, double-faced faux-knit western shirts piped and decorated with flowers were set against similarly decorated denim and flat, round-toe cowboy boots. It's all about the craft, Goddard observed. This collection spoke volumes.

