Fear of God Athletics unveils collections with Indiana and Miami





Jerry Lorenzo makes his first foray into college athletics. After building Fear of God for more than a decade, the fashion designer will outfit the team's men's and women's basketball teams. Indiana Hoosiers And Miami Hurricanes for select games via the brand's Fear of God Athletics pillar. Laurent posted about the collaboration on Instagram Friday, showing photos of the black uniforms with the ethereal imagery of Fear of God. The brand, which has a partnership with adidas, will equip each team with One Model uniforms and sneakers. Each uniform is “redesigned and redesigned to the highest NCAA performance standards,” Lorenzo said in the caption of his posts. The Hoosiers men's team will wear Fear of God Athletics uniforms against the North-West on Sunday. Indiana women's team to wear uniform in game against Iowa and new scoring champion Caitlin Clark on Thursday. Hurricanes men's team to debut in game against the duke Wednesday and the women's team will wear the special uniform vs. Pittsburgh 29 February. T-shirts, hoodies and pants from each school's collaboration will be available in their respective bookstores on the day of the men's games. Fear of God previously had a deal with Nike, where the brand released an NBA collection and the coveted Air Fear of God 1 sneaker. After leaving Nike, Lorenzo, who is the son of the former Chicago Sox manager Jerry Manuel, announced his partnership with adidas which created Fear of God Athletics in 2020. Fear of God Athletics is the third pillar of the Fear of God brand, which includes the luxury mainline and the more accessible Essentials streetwear brand. Indiana has been part of Adidas since 2004. Miami joined the sports brand in 2015, ending a 27-year relationship with Nike.

