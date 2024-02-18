London Fashion Week celebrates multiculturalism and city life

The cultural richness brought by migrations across the world, family nostalgia and the frenetic pace of London life marked the second day of the city's Fashion Week on Saturday, as emerging designers showcased their styles for the season at come.

Around 60 designers, ranging from emerging talents to renowned brands like Burberry, are showcasing their new creations over five days, hoping to pique the interest of buyers and fashion influencers.

The 40th anniversary edition of the event also introduces greater diversity and inclusiveness in terms of models' body shapes, ages and skin tones, as well as in designers' collections.

Sierra Leonean designer Foday Dumbuya's Labrum London brand closed the day with its “Journey Through Color” collection, celebrating the diversity of cultures brought by immigrants.

The winner of the Elizabeth II Award for British Design 2023 focused on play on textures, newspaper patterns or monogram patterns on more classic cuts.

There were as many tones of color – from royal blue to black, orange, brown, yellow and green – as there were “inspiring stories” of immigrants.

Some models wore suitcases as headgear, a reference to people fleeing conflict taking their belongings with them.

“People move for different reasons, and when they move, they take their culture with them. And we wanted to celebrate that tonight,” Dumbuya told AFP.

One of the models carried on her back a large frame with dozens of flags of “countries that have been involved in key migrations throughout history”, including the Palestinian flag.

It was a political message and a call for tolerance, the creator argued.

“It's just to show that you should support each other. It doesn't matter where we are. People's lives are what's important,” Dumbuya said.

“Wherever you are… Palestinians, Jews, whatever it is, this world belongs to us. It just means don't demonize these people.”

In her show, Dublin-born menswear designer Robyn Lynch took inspiration from her sister's career as a Gaelic dancer, drawing inspiration from old photographs of high kicks, sequined costumes and spectators passionate.

“I vividly remember spending all those weekends in gyms at competitions, seeing all the glitz and drama that was happening on and off stage,” said the designer, who used Celtic knots and monograms in his designs.

Lynch's designs included diamond-encrusted jorts (denim shorts), a long line of hoodies with elastic toggle waistbands, and laser-etched jeans with a color palette of hickory brown, screen blue, matte black and white oat milk.

Previously, models paraded on London's famous red double-decker buses in outfits inspired by traditional dance.

British designer Ricky Wesley Harriott kicked off his brand SRVC's show with a collection called “Human Resource”, inspired by “modern professional women's outfits”.

The designer paraded his models, all perched on dizzying heels, in London's iconic red double-decker buses to “celebrate life in the metropolis”.

The show featured stiff, structured jackets with pronounced shoulders, in dark colors with flashy accessories, from XXL silver hoop earrings to rings covering each finger.

Designer Priya Ahluwalia, who draws inspiration from her Indian-Nigerian heritage, won acclaim after her show, which featured male and female models dressed in earthy reds, oranges and blues parading to music catchy house.

The designer used the Indian and West African fairy tales she grew up with — like “The Prince Who Wanted the Moon,” “The Magic Violin” and “How the Leopard Got His Spots” — in her designs for the season, she told British Vogue.

“I was thinking about how stories have affected my life: why do we like the stories that we like and how are they passed down,” she said.

Ahluwalia said the corset-like details in the knits of her designs were inspired by Netflix's “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which she watched while conducting research for her collection.

The designer, who launched her brand Ahluwalia in 2018, works with limited quantities of fabrics, often upcycling them and using patchwork techniques to limit waste.

LFW comes at a tumultuous time for the British fashion industry, amid post-Brexit trade barriers and the country's cost of living crisis.

The difficult economic situation has even caused some fledgling designers to question the viability of investing in British fashion events.

Rising star Dilara Findikoglu made headlines last September after canceling her show days before the event due to financial reasons.

The industry, which employs almost 900,000 people in the UK and contributes 21 billion pounds ($26 billion) to the British economy, faces “incredibly difficult times”, he told the AFP the director of the LFW, Caroline Rush.

