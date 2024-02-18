Millie Bobby Brown Shops Wedding Dress After NHL Date With Jake Bongiovi





New York, New York – Millie Bobby Brown was spotted browsing wedding dresses in the Big Apple after recently enjoying a date night with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown attended the New York Rangers game on Thursday with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. © IMAGO / Cover images

Photos of the 19-year-old star shopping in New York City surfaced on social media on Saturday, seemingly confirming that her wedding day is coming sooner than fans could have imagined! In the viral snaps Millie was seen sifting through a range of white dresses while chatting on the phone. The Netflix actor sported a casual look for the outing, donning purple sweatpants and a green jacket to stay warm during the cold New York winter.

The shopping trip comes after Millie and Jake were spotted at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, cheering on the New York Rangers against the Montreal Canadiens. The lovebirds spent Valentine's Day wandering around Little Italy the day before and enjoying plenty of treats along the way. The two stars also paid tribute to each other on social media, sharing swoon-worthy messages with their followers in honor of the "day of love."

On her IG story, Millie shared a photo of Jake taken at the beach with the caption “I love you baby. Happy love day.” The Florence by Mills founder's fiancé opted for a sillier approach, sharing a photo of herself with her face buried in a sweater with the caption “Happy Valentine's Day my love.”

Millie and Jake have not confirmed a wedding date, but with dress shopping obviously underway, it looks like 2024 could be the big year for these two!

