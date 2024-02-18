Nevada men's basketball drops Heartbreaker to New Mexico 83-82 – The Nevada Sagebrush

Zoe Malen/Nevada Sagebrush

The Nevada Wolf Pack men's basketball team lost 83-82 in devastating fashion to the New Mexico Lobos at home on February 13. The loss dropped Nevada to seventh place in the Mountain West, with an overall record of 19-6 and a conference record. from 6-5.

New Mexico swept Nevada in a season for the first time since the 2015-16 season, which ended a six-game home winning streak against the Lobos.

The Wolf Pack got off to a good start offensively, leading 11-7 after a successful jump shot by Nevada guard Kenan Blackshear with 16:04 left.

Nevada's four-point lead quickly faded when New Mexico guard Donavan Dent scored or assisted on eight points. He worked the Wolf Pack defense on a 16-3 run that saw the Pack trail 23-14 midway through the first half.

Down by nine points, a three-point basket from Nevada guard Hunter McIntosh gave life to a struggling offense. McIntosh assisted on a layup by Nevada forward KJ Hymes and made a second three-pointer to bring the Wolf Pack within five with 7:58 left in the half.

The two offenses traded scores before New Mexico guard Jaelen House went on a 4-0 run. He scored a jumper and assisted on a layup to put Nevada in a 40-29 hole in the final 3:17 of the half.

A layup made by Nevada forward Nick Davidson and four late points created by Nevada guard Jarod Lucas cut the deficit to 42-35. However, Mustapha Amzil, a forward from New Mexico, scored three points to make it 45-35 going into the break.

Nevada immediately went to work in the second half as Nevada forward Tr Coleman hit a jumper ten seconds from the gate to bring the Pack within eight.

The play gave the Wolf Packs momentum as they built a 15-7 run, capped by a dunk by Davidson, who posted New Mexico forward JT Toppin. The score allowed Nevada to tie the game 52-52 with 14:48 remaining.

The Wolf Packs' fire quickly faded, as the Lobos took advantage of Nevada's poor defensive rebounding, resulting in multiple second-chance scoring opportunities. Three Pack turnovers, including a play that saw Blackshear pass the ball directly to the Lobos Dent, also helped the Lobos push. New Mexico went on a 10-0 run with a 62-52 advantage with 11:51 left.

In a mirror image of the first half, McIntosh capitalized on a three-goal and assisted on two Hymes scores to help bring the Pack back into the game. Nevada trailed by four at 66-62 in the final eight minutes.

The Lobos responded with a 5-0 run, only for the Wolf Pack to respond with a 9-0 run right after, highlighted by a three-point basket from Lucas and two successful free throws from Blackshear. After two points, the game was tied at 71 with 4:43 remaining.

A foul on the Wolf Packs Davidson put Nevada ahead 73-71 after two free throws, just for Amzil to nail a three to give New Mexico a one-point lead with just under four minutes to play.

New Mexico fouled Nevada's Blackshear, sending him to the line with a chance to tie or take the lead. He missed both free throws, but a missed layup by the Lobos allowed Davidson to take the ball at the other end of the court for a layup. The Wolf Pack regained the lead 75-74 with 3:06 remaining.

New Mexico tied the game at 77 following a successful jumper by House. House then fouled Lucas from the three-point line on the ensuing play, allowing Lucas to give the Wolf Pack their largest lead since the first half at 80-77, with fewer than two minutes to play.

The Lobos struggled to find a shot on their next possession. Missed three-run home. but an offensive rebound gave New Mexico a second chance. New Mexico guard Jamal Mashbrun Jr. answered the call and made a contested three-pointer to tie the game at 80 with the clock at 1:13.

Blackshear led Nevada's possession, but struggled to find space and missed a jumper. Davidson finally made a layup to give the Wolf Pack an 82-80 lead with 30 seconds remaining.

With less than 30 seconds left, New Mexico had to act quickly, so much so that Mashburn Jr. was able to find an uncontested three-point basket in the corner to give the Lobos an 83-82 lead with 20 seconds left.

After a timeout, the Wolf Pack had one last chance to take the lead and win the game. The ball was placed in the hands of Blackshear, who was one-on-one with a singular New Mexico defender. As the seconds ticked away, Blackshear, not being allowed to cut into the paint, attempted a mid-range jumper that nearly went in as the clock hit triple zeros. Nevada, despite its efforts to come back, fell short in an 83-82 loss.

I thought Kenan worked hard to get something. It was a good shot, not a good shot, but he's made plays like that before. Steve Alford, head coach of the Nevada men's basketball team, said in a news conference after the loss. Rather, it was the two three-pointers that Mashburn scored, the first one was contested, but the second one was open, that's something we keep in mind all the time.

Nevada's offensive trio of Blackshear, Davidson and Lucas had 55 points on 46 percent shooting. Their efforts weren't enough, however, as New Mexico shot a collective 50 percent in the game, including 47 percent from three, and added 22 points off the Pack 11 bench.

We had a defensive breakdown,” Alford said. They had six extra shots, and when we gave up 13 offensive rebounds, it made it difficult for us. We shoot 50 percent at home, have 21 assists and seven turnovers, but we were outscored 17-5 on second chance shots, that's the game.

The Wolf Packs' next challenge will be on the road, as they take on their in-state rival, the UNLV Rebels (13-9, 6-4 MWC) on February 17 at 8:30 p.m.

