MC men and women finish regular season in winning fashion | News, Sports, Jobs

MARIETTA — Marietta College finished the regular season with an 83-65 victory over Baldwin Wallace University on Saturday at Ban Johnson Arena. The Pioneers improve to 16-9 overall and 10-8 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Baldwin Wallace finishes his season with a record of 6-19, 3-15 in OAC.

Marietta honored its five seniors before the game and then kicked off the quintet. Jac Alexander, Torin Lochow, Cooper Parrott, David Sanford and Sahmi Willoughby all played their final matches at Ban Johnson Arena.

“We didn't play well in the first half, but we came out of the gates in the second half and really played Marietta basketball,” Marietta head coach Jon VanderWal said “I felt pretty good with our energy and our behavior in the second half.”

The day belonged to Willoughby as he narrowly missed a double-double in each half of the game. The Pioneers' post player had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the first half, then scored nine points and 10 rebounds in the second half. His 24 rebounds broke the Marietta College single-game record of 23 rebounds held by Adam Rockhold and Ed Boyce.

“Sahmi is the best rebounder I have ever coached and I was wondering what the school record was, so I checked it after the shot this morning,” » said VanderWal. “During pre-match I asked Sahmi if he knew what 23 meant and he had no idea. I said it was the school record for rebounds; why don't you go break it today?

Baldwin Wallace scored the game's first five points on a Luke Driscoll jumper and a Myles Reynolds three-pointer.

The Yellow Jackets led 10-5 two minutes into the game. The Pioneers responded with an 11-0 run. Willoughby scored five points, Sanford scored three points and Danny Flood scored three points in Marietta's run.

The Pioneers led by as many as 10 points in the first half. Baldwin Wallace scored the final five points of the period and trailed Marietta by five points, 34-29, at halftime.

Three-pointers from De'Ovion Price and Alexander and a monster dunk from Willoughby in the opening minutes of the second half put the Pioneers in complete control. BW came within six points only to see Marietta score nine straight points to end any hopes of a Yellow Jacket comeback.

In addition to Willoughby's 22 points and 24 rebounds, Ethan Andersen scored 14 points and Sanford chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds. The price added 12 points.

Jarred Logan led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points and eight rebounds. Reynolds finished with 13 points, while Driscoll had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Marietta is the No. 5 seed in next week's OAC tournament. The Pioneers face No. 4 seed Otterbein in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Reporting time is 7 p.m. in Westerville.

WOMEN

BEREA, Ohio — The Marietta College women took a modest halftime lead and, with the help of a 27-point third quarter, beat Ohio Athletic Conference leader Baldwin Wallace, 71-56, Saturday. The road victory closed the Pioneer regular season on an 11-game winning streak. Marietta improves to 20-5 overall and 15-3 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. OAC's 15 victories are the most wins in program history. Baldwin Wallace falls to 20-5 this season and 16-2 in conference play.

“It was a very big road win against a great opponent,” » said Marietta head coach Kole Vivian. “We had a very good third quarter and that was the difference. We're playing good ball right now heading into the OAC tournament.

The first quarter was a battle of attrition as neither team was able to find an early rhythm. Ally Grake answered an early Yellow Jacket basket to give the Pioneers their first points. She then made two free throws at the 7:37 mark to give Marietta an early lead. Both teams would remain scoreless for the next three minutes, but business would resume when Madison Cecil hit a 3-pointer and Paige Tolson followed with a layup to put the lead at 8-5. With less than two minutes left in the quarter, Olivia Gribble hit a 3-pointer and followed with a layup on the next possession to extend the lead to six. Sophia Murray scored a layup in the final seconds and the Pioneers led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter;

The second quarter started with a 3-pointer from Grake to give Marietta its largest lead to that point with nine points. Baldwin Wallace would answer with a trio of baskets, the final coming on an Emily Irwin layup at the 6:07 mark, cutting the Pioneer lead to 22-18. Later in the quarter, Cecil scored a layup then hit a triple to extend the lead to seven. Bella Valliant brought the Yellow Jackets back with a pair of free throws and a layup, cutting the lead to three. In the final minute, Gribble hit a jumper and Tolson scored a layup and Marietta took a 33-26 lead into intermission.

The Pioneers scored the first points of the second half as Kelly Levering scored on a driving layup, but Irwin scored five straight points to take the lead. Marietta responded with a pair of layups from Hannah Schill and, after a 3-pointer from Adi Hill, led 42-33. Marietta extended the lead further as Hill hit another three-pointer and Cecil followed with a layup and bonus free throw to make it 50-36. In the final minute, Gribble made another three-pointer and Tolson closed the quarter with a layup and bonus free throw and Marietta took a 60-39 lead heading into the final period.

BW outscored Marietta in the final period, 17-11, but couldn't make up the difference. The Pioneers got early buckets from Tolson and Levering and never looked back. Marietta came through the final period to win 71-56.

Gribble led Marietta with 13 points. Tolson finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Cecil scored 10 points. Makenzie Wilson grabbed nine rebounds to lead the team.

Valliant led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 17 points. Irwin finished with seven points.

Marietta had already clinched the No. 2 seed, but now knows it will face the winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup between Mount Union and Capital. The OAC semi-final will take place at the Ban Johnson Arena this Thursday with kick-off at 7 p.m.