AI Dresses and NFC Chipped Nails: NYFW and LFW Designers Ride the Tech Wave





Just five years ago, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and augmented reality were rare during fashion month. Today, they are on their way to becoming a podium mainstay. New York Fashion Week, for example, saw Collina Strada exploit the eerie charm of AI-generated visuals, while Christian Cowan became the first mainstay of the capital-letter fashion world to play with 's interactive dress Adobe. Now it's London's turn and SYKY is back in the Web3 spotlight. During the second edition of its Worlds Collide event, which took place on Friday, the platform revealed its latest project: two new works by renowned designer Kay Kwok and SYKY Collective cohort member Taskin Goec. SYKY's LFW event revealed new works from KWK by Kay Kwok and Taskin Goec. Photo: SYKY What happened: The second edition of SYKYs Worlds Collide event, held on February 16 in partnership with the British Fashion Council, revealed two new mixed reality projects from KWK by SYKY Collective cohort member Lay Kwok and Taskin Goec. Chinese designer Kay Kwok has launched digitized versions of three of his iconic designs, including Beyoncé's custom 3D printed art worn for the Renaissance tour. Meanwhile, Berlin-based conceptual artist Taskin Goec has released seven AI-powered clothing items, including a unique bouquet baseball cap. Why is this important: With the arrival of avant-garde spearhead Nicola Formichetti as artistic director, SYKY is expanding both its fashion community and its ambitions. For Kwok, a designer whose designs lean toward a more conceptual and editorial vibe, turning his most iconic garments into virtual twins makes it easier for fashion fans to own a piece of his work. In Goec's case, while SYKY is establishing a strong reputation in fashion, the project is poised to boost the visibility of designers across the industry. Adobe's interactive dress made its runway debut at the Christian Cowans NYFW Fall 2024 showcase. Photo: Adobe What happened: Nestled within the Harmonie Club, a private social club in New York, British designer Christian Cowan completed his fall/winter 2024 collection with a shimmering shift dress adorned with petals that moved as the model glided across the podium. The dress was made using Adobe's interactive smart textiles, a new material innovation called Project Primrose. Why is this important: When Adobe revealed its outfit to the world last October, the tech community went crazy over its novelty. But a crucial question remained: who would wear this? Cowan seems to have found his answer in the New York party girl. For Adobe, a company that remains at the forefront of technological innovation but lacks style credentials, the support of a designer as eminent as Cowan opens up a world of potential. But the use case for the dress remains limited beyond the fashion stage; Smart textiles may be the talk of the town, but they're not so easy to integrate into everyday clothing. The Dauphinettes parade featured an NFC chip press on nails from Kiki World. Photo: KikiWorld What happened: For its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, emerging New York-based fashion brand Dauphinette tapped Web3 native beauty brand Kiki World for fun, fashion-forward accessories in the form of connected nails by NFC. Using near-field communication (NFC) technology, the snap sets are each linked to their wearer's Instagram account. The audience could scan the nails using their phones as the models walked by, creating an interactive and engaging experience. Why is this important: Smartphones and wearable devices are not the only ways consumers can use and interact with new technologies. Kiki World uses this nebulous transition period as an opportunity to play with original concepts. In recent years, the beauty field has taken over Web3 technology and the increasingly digitized world, paving the way for trends such as NPC-style Get Ready With Me and makeup products based on AI. The rapprochement between Kiki World and the Dauphinettes is undoubtedly only the beginning.

