Tina Tahiliani Parikh on family, fashion and the future

Ananya Shankar

Tina Tahiliani Parikh grew up in socialist India, a time when young girls aspired to own international brands like GAP rather than traditional Kanjeevaram sarees! But once she married into an Ahmedabadi family, she inherited eight saris, each from a different part of India, each more exquisite than the last. And this is perhaps his fashion awakening.

A true pioneer of Indian fashion, we wonder what it's like to walk in her shoes for a day, running the country's first multi-brand luxury fashion boutique. But the co-founder and CEO smiles as she says: “What a privilege to do what I do.

It’s fulfilling, exhilarating and also exhausting. We truly believe in our country's incredible heritage of craftsmanship, drape and color. It's exhausting because in retail you can never take your eyes off what's going on, but it's so rewarding to know that we're keeping the profession alive and relevant. I am so proud to be Indian.

Celebrating their 36th anniversary and marking the opening of their sixth store in Ahmedabad, HELLO! spent a day with Tina and her daughter, Aria Parikh, in their hometown, in the heart of the textile capital.

An investment banker in the United States, Tina returned to India to run her family's engineering business. However, by that time, his brother and star designer, Tarun Tahiliani, had already founded Ensemble in Mumbai and aspired to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology. What started with taking on the responsibility of caretaker until his return marked the beginning of a lifelong journey.

“When Tarun came back, he decided he wasn't interested in retail and just wanted to create. At that point, my interest was piqued because India was starting to change, promising a real future for fashion and lifestyle,” she expressed.

Tarun is in town for the launch event, and as we sit across from the siblings at the dinner in honor of the new store, enjoying the most delicious Gujarati thali, the duo engages in a discussion about fashion in the new era!

Tina continues to talk about Tarun saying, “He really gave me that confidence and valued my opinion. Now, as veterans in the field, they are peers, supporting and advising each other, having carved out their respective niches.

But did she have her own defining moment?

I had gone to Kolkata to work with Anamika Khanna on her new collection. On an 18 hour flight, I looked out the window and there was this beautiful sunset. And I just watched it, it was a defining moment; I knew I was doing the right thing in my life…, she shares.

A family matter

The launch of the new Ensembles store in Ahmedabad in December was a big affair; the store itself, designed by Abhhay and Vinod Narkar, from the restored pipes used to hang sewing to the brass strips inlaid on the Indian stone on the native felt floor.

During our short stay, we resided at MG House and its subsequent havelis, a heritage property owned by the Mangaldas family, in which Tinas husband's great-grandfather resided and even had a glimpse of the magnificent collections of sarees of their ancestors on display. With its walls covered in family portraits and its preserved floors, the hotel truly echoes the passage of time, with every corner telling the rich history of Ahmedabad. This is where we got a glimpse of Tina's treasure trove of knowledge on textiles.

And Together, a reflection of his true passion, blossoms as a testament to such unwavering dedication.

Taking us straight to the source of her inspiration, she takes us on a tour of the magnificent Calico Museum, which is India's first textile museum managed by the Sarabhai Foundation. Tina passionately explains how the Sarabhais purchased and donated these objects to the museum, ensuring that they remain in their own country.

As Aria believes, “an experience begins with being in the right place, in the right conditions.” Ahmedabad is in many ways where Mama and Mama Tarun kind of learned what it means to be proud of their Indian heritage. My father is Gujarati so it’s even more special.

In a bid to showcase the city she got married in, Tina organizes a morning walk through the old city of Ahmedabad. Keeping up with the fashion maven, we can't help but notice her impeccable style, wearing an all-black look with a chic white knee-length jacket on top.

I'm the type to buy classic things; comfortable, elegant, chic clothes must be breathable, fluid and I like drapes, beautiful fabrics and well-cut things. I buy quality clothes and wear them a lot. It's all about how you style it to create different looks, reflects Tina, who prefers brands like 431-88, Studio Medium, CVH and Ritika Sachdeva for her wardrobe. And she truly leads by example when it comes to her brand's philosophy of rewear and reuse.

Aria attests to her mother's words by exclaiming: “She [Tina] wear your clothes until they're torn! Buy something beautiful and it will start as evening wear; slowly creeping into his office wardrobe and afterwards, I saw some of them become pajamas! This is how clothes should be, worn and loved; an extension of you

That is, as the 25-year-old fashionista calls it, the power to keep and buy classics.

Cracking the code to success

Ensemble played a pivotal role in the birth of a new fashion industry in India. From journalists like Sujata Assomull who has written for her since the beginning, to photographers like Prabuddha Dasgupta, Farrokh Chothia and Rafique Sayed, among others, Tina takes us back to the days when Indian fashion was in its infancy, the OGs being Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. , Rohit Bal and Amaya; with Monisha Jaising and Anamika Khanna in the next wave. In fact, Sonam [Kapoor Ahuja] once said she learned fashion while working at Ensemble! adds Tina.

With an impressive clientele of international celebrities, from Liz Hurley buying her wedding sari to Sting and his wife Trudy, Jade Jagger and of course, all the big stars in India, what is it that really attracts fashion enthusiasts? fashion towards the brand?

Tina thinks it's precisely this curation and high standards that Aria spoke about. We work on all aspects of our interiors, curation and service, we build our reputation and come recommended. And having launched some of the biggest names in fashion today, from Manish Malhotra to Anamika Khanna, Rohit Bal, Amit Aggarwal and Gaurav Gupashes, he is most certainly the expert on the subject!

The secret to their success lies in the three things they look for in the designers they support: an original voice, quality and [most importantly] commitment. But that's not all; Ensemble fully embraces its multi-brand philosophy, as evidenced by the Ahmedabad store launch, where each model wore cohesive looks curated by different designers. This ethos also extends to the people behind the brand, with Tina and Aria sporting a similar mix themselves.

But aside from her amazing business instincts, Tina was also lucky enough to find a second family in her friendships, families that helped make Ensemble the giant it is today. And the one who played an important role was Mehr Jesia. She was a rising model, with her face on every billboard. And then Malini Ramani arrived in the early 2000s, she recalls.

Mehr and Malini, who are now among Tina's dearest friends, recently celebrated Mehr's birthday with a memorable trip to Rishikesh, where Malini fully kitted us out!

Building your legacy

Speaking of those close to his heart, Aria, a psychology and peace and conflict studies graduate from Swarthmore College, had a job lined up in the United States, but a surge of COVID-19 prompted him to return to India. . Cut to them now heading to work together, the young merchandiser helping with marketing initiatives and repeat customers.

She reports to someone else, but every now and then she attends the same meeting and goes to events together in the evening. We try not to talk about work at home but sometimes we have no choice, smiles Tina. It's a delicate balance when working as a family, but it's wonderful, says the mother of two, whose firstborn, Sumer, works as an engagement manager at EY-Parthenon in London; after flying to Ahmedabad to support his family during the launch.

In 2023, Tina experienced the heartbreaking tragedy of losing her beloved husband Vinay to cancer. Yet, in the face of this deep sadness, she continued to maintain her spirit of resilience with unwavering strength. The first and most important thing is that I love what I do. I also like music and traveling; my family and friends; yoga and exercise.

At the heart of it all is Tinas warmth, passion and authenticity that shines through. With his and Aria's multi-generational commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich textile and artisan traditions, Ensemble not only curates fashion, but also serves as a living testament to the enduring grace and family spirit woven into heart of design.

This interview has been adapted for the web from our February 2024 issue. Grab your copy here.