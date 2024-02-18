Fashion
The decision against Trump is perverse in the New York way
While Donald Trump's excessive rhetoric often evokes eye rolling, in the case of Friday's record $350 million judgment against the Trump Organization, he has a point. Ashamed. Right. Banana Republic. All three apply.
It is difficult to imagine a more perverse and vindictive misuse of the justice system than that committed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. On the campaign trail in 2018, James promised vigorously investigate Trump and his affairs. True to her word, once in office, James spent three years seizing and combing through Trump's tax and financial records for anything she could use as a basis for legal action. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Is Not a Trump Fan, He's Reviewed the Evidence and decreases criminal charges, but James moved forward and ultimately filed a civil fraud suit against the Trump Organization, despite not having a single fraud victim.
Encouraged by clown clown Arthur Engoron, the two elected Democrats teamed up to ensure that Trump never stood a chance. Engoron, who declared the Trump Organization in charge before the trial even began, couldn't even be bothered to pretend he was a neutral jurist. Her roll your eyes and whisper with his clerk throughout the trial left no doubt that he planned to grant the attorney general what she had requested, even if she couldn't decide for herself. The proposed amount was an arbitrary moving target, in which his original request of $250 million increased one way or another. during the lawsuit for another $120 million.
In the absence of victims to repair or other damages to demonstrate, Engoron could have imposed an appropriate sanction of slapping, reflecting the situation. Yet, true to form, he meekly gave James almost everything she demanded, with a fine of $364 million and a fine of $364 million. decision clearly designed to drive the Trump Organization into bankruptcy.
And how did James and Engoron reach this staggering amount? Well, since James couldn't produce any party damaged by Trump's actions, she had to make up for it. A so-called state expert said that if Trump had been more accurate in his asset assessments, the terms of his bank loans would have been less favorable, to the tune of $170 million.
But does anyone really believe that if these sophisticated financial institutions had been defrauded out of hundreds of millions of dollars, they wouldn't be the first to be sued? Not only have these banks had no complaints about their dealings with the Trump Organization, but they have made it clear that they do not rely on Trump's valuations and are in fact happy to continue doing business with him. In fact, not a single witness has been able to prove that Trump, even destined to defraud its lenders.
So, whose interests did Attorney General James represent in this case? These are not the banks that lent money to the Trump Organization and were repaid according to the negotiated terms. What about the people of New York? In fact, they didn't lose any money, the less the Trump Organization paid in interest rates, the less it paid in deductions and therefore more taxes to the State of New York. The fact is that this matter was purely political on James's part, the vindictive actions of a politician wielding the law enforcement power of the state to destroy his enemy.
James' abuse of his position should result in his removal from office. But on the contrary, following the judgment, she found herself out in front of the cameras. smoothing about how there can't be different rules for different people. So should New York real estate companies, known for serially overvaluing their holdings, now be wary of future enforcement actions? Don't hold your breath.
New York State's population is declining, crime is increasing, and the tax base is eroding. James will not want to appear to make the business environment even more hostile. No, this was a special action reserved specifically for the destruction of the Trump Organization. Any appeal decision to overturn this disaster will be years away. Meanwhile, James will strut around claiming she brought down Donald Trump. This may be what future gubernatorial campaigns will be about, but it should not be confused with justice.
|
Sources
2/ https://thespectator.com/topic/ruling-donald-trump-new-york-letitia-james-perverse/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The decision against Trump is perverse in the New York way
- Would Trump really leave NATO? Hear from the analysts
- Nigerian tennis star Aruna Quadri suffers from food poisoning
- ARBK publishes ABS Home Improvement Research Trends
- Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N criticizes Imran Khan's PTI for seeking US intervention in 'rigged' elections
- PWHL's Battle of Bay Street Sets Attendance Numbers for Women's Hockey | Ice hockey
- Tina Tahiliani Parikh on family, fashion and the future
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for 5,450-crore Gurugram Metro Rail project | Metro Rail Today
- US strongly condemns violence in DR Congo after alleged drone attack | Conflict News
- Check Jokowi's retirement money after leaving office as President of the Republic of Indonesia this year
- Pakistan poll official resigns, admits election irregularities
- Tennis Drops Men's Conference Match vs. Merrimack