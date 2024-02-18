The decision against Trump is perverse in the New York way

While Donald Trump's excessive rhetoric often evokes eye rolling, in the case of Friday's record $350 million judgment against the Trump Organization, he has a point. Ashamed. Right. Banana Republic. All three apply.

It is difficult to imagine a more perverse and vindictive misuse of the justice system than that committed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. On the campaign trail in 2018, James promised vigorously investigate Trump and his affairs. True to her word, once in office, James spent three years seizing and combing through Trump's tax and financial records for anything she could use as a basis for legal action. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Is Not a Trump Fan, He's Reviewed the Evidence and decreases criminal charges, but James moved forward and ultimately filed a civil fraud suit against the Trump Organization, despite not having a single fraud victim.

Encouraged by clown clown Arthur Engoron, the two elected Democrats teamed up to ensure that Trump never stood a chance. Engoron, who declared the Trump Organization in charge before the trial even began, couldn't even be bothered to pretend he was a neutral jurist. Her roll your eyes and whisper with his clerk throughout the trial left no doubt that he planned to grant the attorney general what she had requested, even if she couldn't decide for herself. The proposed amount was an arbitrary moving target, in which his original request of $250 million increased one way or another. during the lawsuit for another $120 million.

In the absence of victims to repair or other damages to demonstrate, Engoron could have imposed an appropriate sanction of slapping, reflecting the situation. Yet, true to form, he meekly gave James almost everything she demanded, with a fine of $364 million and a fine of $364 million. decision clearly designed to drive the Trump Organization into bankruptcy.

And how did James and Engoron reach this staggering amount? Well, since James couldn't produce any party damaged by Trump's actions, she had to make up for it. A so-called state expert said that if Trump had been more accurate in his asset assessments, the terms of his bank loans would have been less favorable, to the tune of $170 million.

But does anyone really believe that if these sophisticated financial institutions had been defrauded out of hundreds of millions of dollars, they wouldn't be the first to be sued? Not only have these banks had no complaints about their dealings with the Trump Organization, but they have made it clear that they do not rely on Trump's valuations and are in fact happy to continue doing business with him. In fact, not a single witness has been able to prove that Trump, even destined to defraud its lenders.

So, whose interests did Attorney General James represent in this case? These are not the banks that lent money to the Trump Organization and were repaid according to the negotiated terms. What about the people of New York? In fact, they didn't lose any money, the less the Trump Organization paid in interest rates, the less it paid in deductions and therefore more taxes to the State of New York. The fact is that this matter was purely political on James's part, the vindictive actions of a politician wielding the law enforcement power of the state to destroy his enemy.

James' abuse of his position should result in his removal from office. But on the contrary, following the judgment, she found herself out in front of the cameras. smoothing about how there can't be different rules for different people. So should New York real estate companies, known for serially overvaluing their holdings, now be wary of future enforcement actions? Don't hold your breath.

New York State's population is declining, crime is increasing, and the tax base is eroding. James will not want to appear to make the business environment even more hostile. No, this was a special action reserved specifically for the destruction of the Trump Organization. Any appeal decision to overturn this disaster will be years away. Meanwhile, James will strut around claiming she brought down Donald Trump. This may be what future gubernatorial campaigns will be about, but it should not be confused with justice.