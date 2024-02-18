Fashion
When Diane von Furstenberg introduced her iconic wrap dress fifty years ago, she revolutionized the way women dressed. If only I had the body for one, says SARAH VINE
The deep and sexy V; the relaxed and fluid lines; long, fitted sleeves; silky and sensual jersey. Is there anything chicer than a Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress? Or, for that matter, the woman who wears one?
Jerry Hall, Michelle Obama, Kate Moss, Madonna and even the Princess of Wales have succumbed to his charms. And as this iconic garment enters its 50th year, its popularity shows no signs of waning.
All my life I've wanted to belong to the DVF club, to be one of those fabulously cool Studio 54-style girls who can just throw one on and stride out, all casual in a pair of sneakers, or sexy in some fabulous knee socks. high boots.
Diane von Furstenberg in an early iteration of her silk jersey wrap dress, 1973
I can't tell you how much I aspire to be that kind of woman, how much I love wrap dresses.
If only they loved me. But this is not the case. In fact, I would go so far as to say that they are picking on me. Wrap dresses, particularly of the DVF type (other brands are available), are designed for a very specific female body shape.
Born in the 1970s, they largely adhered to the dominant aesthetic of the time, namely thin shoulders, tidy arms, small well-raised chests and neat behinds.
The kind of body you saw in Charlie perfume ads (another of my childhood obsessions) or draped over the hood of a car in a men's magazine. The kind that is either the result of chance genes, or a strict diet of Quaaludes and vodka, or that famous egg and wine diet popularized by Vogue in the 70s.
Diane wearing a leopard print version with Andy Warhol in 1974, the year it was launched
If you have anything close to a curvy shape, in my case rather vulgar and unruly knockers, a bit of a belly and extremely stubborn bingo wings, they just make you look like Humpty Dumpty.
Even when I was young and nominally slim, I could never get them to work. The scarf piece was never enough to cover my chest, which meant I always had to wear it with briefs, completely ruining the vibe.
The sleeves were always way too tight on my arms, cutting off circulation and evoking unflattering comparisons to sausages.
But I tried anyway. Over the years I've wasted so much money looking for the perfect wrap dress, the same way I buy juicers hoping to become Deliciously Ella, but they just end up unworn in my wardrobe before being thrown away, after proper examination. period, at the charity shop.
Jerry Hall in the 1970s; Iman in the 1980s
Madonna in the 2000s; The Princess of Wales in the 2010s
Last week I shipped the last one, not a DVF but a Biba knockoff from a few years ago, from this collaboration with House of Fraser. I had held on to it in the vague hope that one day I would try it and discover that all those Pilates sessions had finally turned me into a wrap dress girl, but alas no. Who are you trying to fool?
The wrap dress manages to seduce without appearing tart or adhering to “sexy” clichés
I thought to myself as I examined my reflection in my bedroom mirror. You are 56 years old. This DVF wrap dress ship has sailed.
Von Furstenberg herself always described the dress as a symbol of female emancipation and sexual freedom. She has been compared to Coco Chanel for her role in liberating the female form from the constraints of wiring and tailoring.
Emma Thompson in the 2020s
And while it's true that the wrap dress is theoretically adjustable and very comfortable to wear, in a way, its clean lines and simplicity, like those of Chanel, actually introduced another form of bodily tyranny: the requirement for women to be thin, a notion that has become dominant. standard of beauty from the 70s and remains so to this day.
Ultimately, though, the success of the wrap dress lies, I think, in the fact that it allows women of a certain slim body type to feel sexy, without making them vulnerable.
Short skirts, slip dresses, transparent fabrics, these are things that may seem pleasant to the opposite sex, but which are ultimately quite limiting, embarrassing and restrictive for the wearer, and obviously designed to satisfy the male gaze.
The wrap dress, on the other hand, manages to be flirty without appearing tart or adhering to any of the sexy clichés. It is stylish while allowing the wearer to remain elegant and in control, whether in the meeting room or on a bar stool, cocktail in hand. This is its power, and ultimately the secret of its eternal appeal.
If only I had the body to carry it.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
