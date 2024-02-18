Nordstrom Rack Spring Dresses Up to 90% Off for Presidents Day 2024





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The official start of spring is about a month away, which means you'll soon be trading in those dark, heavy layers for some cuter, colorful pieces. Whether you have a spring wedding to attend or want to treat yourself to a new wardrobe, Presidents Day weekend is the best time to go shopping. Nordstrom Rack is running several huge sales at once this Presidents Day, with discounts up to 90% off. If you're looking for cute new spring dresses, we've got you covered with all the best styles and deals you can find this weekend.

The one definitely worth checking out is the Nordstrom Rack Spring Dress Flash Event, which features nearly 300 styles with additional discounts for a limited time only. Included are flattering wrap dresses, pretty pleated styles and all the pretty florals you can imagine. Many styles are over 50% off, and you can even find some starting as low as $14. In addition to the flash sale, Nordstrom Rack is also offering an extra 40% off clearance styles, which is their big Presidents Day deal. In case you're wondering, that's almost double the amount you'd usually get with their fan-favorite Clear the Rack event. With that extra 40% off, you can find styles up to 90% off starting at just $10. It's truly a bargain hunter's dream come true. There are thousands of dresses currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack this weekend, many of which are super cute and perfect for spring. We've rounded up a few options that we would definitely add to our cart. Check them out below. presidents day sale Sam Edelman – High neck dress with leaf embroidery The leaf overlay on this stunning pink dress by Sam Edelman is absolutely stunning. Plus, the dress as a whole is guaranteed to get you a ton of compliments. Everything about it is perfect, from the gorgeous pink hue to the flattering high neckline. It's currently available in sizes 0-14 and is on sale today for 46% off. presidents day sale Sam Edelman pleated jacket dress If you love the color of the dress above, but want something with a little more movement, consider Sam Edelman's Blouson Pleated Dress. It is lined, made from 100% polyester and features a square neckline and thin straps. Although it costs almost $100, you can get it on sale for less than $50. presidents day sale London Times floral fitted flared dress This pretty London-era fit and flare dress is perfect for a dressier day at the office or brunch with the girls. It's available in this lovely sky blue and ivory combo, as well as red/ivory. It's currently on sale for $50. presidents day sale London Times sleeveless boat neck dress in floral print Spring florals may not exactly be “groundbreaking,” but it's not a bad idea to freshen up your floral dresses before spring. Nordstrom Rack's Presidents' Day sale has really cute floral dresses in all kinds of colors at great prices. For example, this sleeveless boat neck dress from London Times comes in four colorways and is on sale for just $40. presidents day sale Vince Camuto Floral Sleeveless Fit and Flare Dress Put it on and you'll be ready for all those garden party invitations. Plus, at just $40 for a Vince Camuto dress (originally $128), you're getting a steal. Sizes range from 0 to 16. presidents day sale Lush Floral Long Sleeve Mini Dress During Nordstrom Rack's Presidents' Day weekend sale, you can shop cute spring dresses that won't break your budget. Take a look at this long sleeve floral mini dress from Lush. Pair it with chic sandals and a cute hat and you're set. Additionally, its original price was $35, but it is now on sale for just $14. presidents day sale Calvin Klein Cap Sleeve Neoprene Sheath Dress The Scuba Cap Sleeve sheath dress from Calvin Klein is both sexy and sophisticated. Plus, it features such a classic design that you'll be able to wear it for seasons to come. There are nine color options available, including two pretty shades of pink, green, teal and yellow. presidents day sale Calvin Klein Short Sleeve Ruffle Sheath Dress This simple yet chic fitted sheath dress from Calvin Klein features cute ruffled cuffs that are flirty and fun. It comes in six colors, all perfect for spring. Plus, you can even get the bold blue one above for just $25. That's 75% off the original price! Before you go, check out the slideshow below.

