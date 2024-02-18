THON 2024 Pep Rally Superlatives





Unsurprisingly, the the men's gymnastics team won the first prize at the THON 2024 Pep Rally, but there are many other teams that deserve recognition as well. From kicklines to animal suits to technological difficulties, there was no shortage of glasses to admire at Saturday night's Pep Rally. In typical Onward State fashion, we've sorted through the performances to dole out a few superlatives. The prize that was not eligible but should have won: Blue Sapphire Members of the Blue Band took the stage to help open the Pep Rally, including Blue Sapphire Mackenzie Bronk. She was there to accompany the Blue Band to rock the crowd, but boy, did she put in a good performance. You are a winner in our hearts, Mackenzie. Best (and perhaps only) theme: women's tennis The women's tennis players took the stage in a variety of animal combinations, complete with music from “The Lion King.” The other teams' outfits were pretty simple, but even if there were other themes, this one would still be the best. I love you, lions! The “I’m Just Ken” Award: Men’s Swimming and Diving Ah, masculinity in its finest form. Denim, cowboy hats and an open flannel shirt over a white tank top. You could have told me these guys were straight out of “Barbie,” and I would have agreed. The Using Props Award: Men's Gymnastics Does it really count as a prop if it's your own teammate? The men's gymnastics team turned one of their members into a human jump rope and literally had another guy jump over him. We are concerned but deeply impressed by this degree of flexibility. Most confusing topic: women's ice hockey Maybe it wasn't really supposed to be a theme, but the women's hockey team wore black and white striped shirts which lost us a little. After playing Connections in the New York Times last week, the women could have been mimes, referees or sailors. Regardless, the outfit coordination was much appreciated. Very stylish. The Participation Prize: Football There wasn't an ounce of choreography here. It was certainly a valiant effort, and we loved that a few players got to show off their moves individually, but it was clear there wasn't too much preparation. We'll give them an award anyway because we love them. Put Your Sport to Work Awards: Women’s Volleyball The women's volleyball team was swinging some of their team members and sending them to impressive heights. All that blocking practice really paid off, huh? The “Started from the bottom, now here we are” award: women’s football The first time the team took the stage, they encountered technological issues that forced the team to move to the back of the line. After coming out later and completely destroying their performances, the ladies were one of two finalists in the Pep Rally. Even if it's not won, it's certainly a great redemption.

Haylee is a senior studying immunology and infectious diseases. She is originally from Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, a small town south of State College. She's fueled by dangerous amounts of caffeine and dreams of breaking the patriarchy. Any questions or discussions about Taylor Swift's best songs can be directed to @hayleeq8 on Twitter or emailed to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onwardstate.com/2024/02/17/thon-2024-pep-rally-superlatives/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos