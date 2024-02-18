The best street style looks from London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 so far





The fashion month train is moving forward. After the first stop in New York, where industry professionals spent six straight days roaming Manhattan to admire all the newcomers, everyone has now crossed the Atlantic for London Fashion Week. This season is particularly special for the British as the LFW celebrates its 40th anniversary. As such, it seems like every designer wants in on the festivities, considering there are a whopping 44 shows and 15 presentations (plus tons of parties) in just five days. And judging by the high-end street style looks captured outside of the LFW Fall/Winter 2024 shows, attendees were ready to celebrate the milestone, too. For those who want to learn how to dress like a London street style star, there are some trendy looks you should know about. On the one hand, spectators are embracing the red shoe craze that is currently rampant. Some attendees opt for chic chunky heels (paired with matching tights, obviously), while others take to the streets in winter-approved ankle boots rendered in an intense hue. Not to mention, the Brits are always one step ahead when it comes to clever styling tricks, and this season is no different. Unexpected layering ideas, like a long-sleeved lace top under a cropped puff-sleeved jacket, are particularly dominating the fashion scene. Keep scrolling to see TZR's favorite street looks so far on LFW. Check back regularly for more, because there's no doubt the Brits have plenty of sartorial tricks up their sleeves. Day 1 Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment Here, the aforementioned style pairs a form-fitting lace top under a voluminous coat. Instead of a jacket, this could also work with a roomy short-sleeved t-shirt, if you're feeling adventurous. Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment If you're thinking about jumping on the red accessories trend, consider this a sign that it's not too late. Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment A neon bag and animal print boots are the key to elevating an otherwise low-key outfit. WWD/WWD/Getty Images Now you want a colorful and ultra-puffy coat, what about you? Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment Fact: Luxury winter whites will always be in style. Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment Editor Tara Gonzalez gave a masterclass on the dress-over-pants trend. Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment This participant also received the red shoe memo. We love how she paired the striking hue with a rich brown coat. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

