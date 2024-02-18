Luxury Clothing Consignment Store | News

Despite gloomy skies and six more weeks of winter, many people think about warmer weather and nicer weather when planning formal events in the spring and summer. And dress shopping for weddings, proms and other formal events, often a group affair, is taking on a more sustainable dimension.

Fueled by the savings movement and Generation Z's awareness of the impact of fast fashion on the environment, luxury clothing consignment sales are becoming increasingly important.

Today, consignment is defined by responsible consumption, and the market is expected to grow according to a 2020 report from thredUp, an online consignment platform. The landscape is dotted with high-end boutiques and specialty stores offering second-hand clothing that has much more life to give.

Shoppers, many looking to save their wallets while helping the planet, are turning to consignment shops that specialize in evening wear for weddings and special events.

Nearby, Consignment Bridal and Prom in North Andover welcomes clients from the Merrimack Valley, New England, New York and beyond.

People recognize that it's helpful to look for a lightly worn wedding dress, a mother-of-the-bride dress and the accessories to go with it, said Maria Seville, the store's wardrobe consultant.

Owner Jeanne Bianchi studied fashion design and made custom dresses in Waltham for years. In 2015, Bianchi opened the store after hearing friends notice how expensive prom costumes were. Looking to start a business once his children grew up, Bianchi seized the opportunity.

Seville said the market is booming for consignment wedding and prom dresses.

We have new dresses purchased but never worn and dresses worn for a few hours. They come at a substantial price and everything will be up to date within five years, Seville said.

Brides reserve a 90-minute slot and receive their full attention as they browse the dresses.

Designers work differently, so brides will try on dresses in different sizes and styles, said Seville, who said the consignment wedding model gives brides many more choices than a traditional retail outlet.

There are also matching shoes, clutches, belts, veils and jewelry to complete the ensemble. The store partners with a seamstress to get the fit just right. Walk-ins are welcome for prom and mother of the bride dresses, but appointments are required to shop for wedding dresses.

Seville has seen it all.

We've had cowboy boots for a rodeo wedding, plenty of sneakers for a mountaintop wedding, and sandals for beachside weddings. No matter, today's brides imagine it, said Seville, who loves hearing the stories and plans.

Similar to wedding dresses, the prom dress consignment market is increasingly popular.

We are now beginning our peak season, Seville said, which sees customers shopping in February for party favors, military balls, proms and other important events. We find stores all over the country that send us new dresses on consignment so they can keep their own inventory up to date.

In fact, 80 percent of their inventory is new. Everything the store sells is on the floor and the trend seems stable.

Our customers have an ecological conscience, said Seville.

And while small consignment stores can also be a resource for formal items, the North Andover boutique offers hundreds of dresses in every category and prides itself on providing a casual, stress-free experience. Sizes for bridal and prom dresses range from 00 to size 26.

If you have a special event planned in your future, consider shopping sustainably for your formal wear needs.