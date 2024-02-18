Washington Softball Offense Takes Out Wisconsin Quickly | Local sports





Early Saturday morning in Clearwater, Fla., the No. 5 Washington softball team was racing against time. As a light rain fell on the Eddie C. Moore Complex, the likelihood of the Huskies (6-1) completing a complete game faded with each inning. So, Washington chose to take care of business in just five. Sophomore pitcher Ruby Meylan (3-1) had another strong start, which was topped off by a 3-for-3 effort, 2 RBIs from junior infielder Kinsey Fiedler and a four-run third inning for helping defeat Wisconsin in a 9-deciding game. 1 beating. It was the third time this season that Washington held an opponent to one point or less. Meylan contributed at least five innings in all three games. Despite her 112-pitch relief effort against Kentucky on Friday, Meylan appeared sharper than ever, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. The only run came on a solo shot by Wisconsin graduate infielder Fiona Girardot in the second inning, just the second home run surrendered by Washington's pitching staff all season. But Washington took the lead in the bottom half of the game, capitalizing on a bases-loaded wild throw to score graduate first baseman Brooke Nelson. Three batters later, graduate infielder Jillian Celis landed at first base, leaving just enough time for Fiedler to rush from third base barely beating the tag at home plate. The Huskies officially broke the game open in the third inning. Second-year catcher Sydney Stewart drew a walk, before finally returning on a throwing error by the Badgers (4-6). After a wild pitch and a walk, Fiedler hit a 2-run single up the middle to score senior outfielder Avery Hobson and sophomore Alana Johnson. One batter later, sophomore outfielder Brooklyn Carter delivered a perfect sacrifice fly to bring Nelson home. In the fifth inning, Celis delivered a double into the left-center gap to score Fiedler and junior infielder Rylee Holtorf celebrated his birthday in style with an RBI single to left field, extending the lead to 9-1 and ending the day early for the Des Huskies. Bad weather struck shortly afterward and the Clearwater Invitational opted to cancel the day's remaining games, including Washington's game against No. 21 LSU. Next up, weather permitting, is against North Carolina on Sunday, February 18 at 6:30 a.m. PT. Contact sports editor Ty Gilstrap at [email protected]. X: @ty_gilstrap Like what are you reading? Support high-quality student journalism by making a donation here.

