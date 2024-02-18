Julianne Hough epitomizes chic in a stunning mini dress and sheer stockings





Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Saturday to showcase one of her best looks from New York Fashion Week and it's a true masterclass in how to wear a little black dress. The Dancing With The Stars host, 35, took to the streets of New York in a stunning asymmetrical mini dress made from heavy black satin. The garment featured a pointed cap detail on one side and skimmed her figure beautifully. © Getty Julianne threw on a pair of sunglasses for an extra touch of glamor THE Safe haven The star wore the dress with a pair of sheer black stockings and she was seen throwing a black cropped leather jacket over one shoulder with ruching at the wrist. © Getty Julianne Hough rocked a gorgeous little black dress Julianne wore a pair of fierce sunglasses and, aside from the stunning black croc-print tote bag, the star of the show had to be the star's shoes. THE Burlesque The actress chose a pair of Betsey Johnson stilettos that featured rhinestone-embellished flowers that added a touch of glamor to a classic look. © Getty Julianne could have been Sandy from Grease with her chic leather jacket Julianne created outfits from the best pieces in her wardrobe throughout New York Fashion Week. Take a look at her sartorial achievements of the week A white shirt look © Getty The professional dancer looked sensational at Carolina Herrera's fall show at the Continental Center in an unusual oversized white shirt with puffy sleeves cinched at the wrist. The piece consisted of a chic pencil skirt, black shoes decorated with a bow, black gloves and a black micro bag. Her hair was styled in a wet-look bob. A transparent shirt look © Getty THE Free from all ties The star pulled out a second shirt from her wardrobe but created a totally different look. Julianne paired the sheer black number with black belted cigarette pants with gold accessories. A backless look © Getty THE Dirty Grandpa the actress wore another LBD but with a different energy. The backless piece is cut above the knee but complemented with a tulle skirt to create a gothic ballet feel. She completed the look with a black crossbody bag draped over one shoulder and black patent stilettos. Her chic bob was hidden behind her ears and her sharp black eyeliner was the perfect touch. A glittery look © Getty Images Julianne upped the ante when it came to glamor when she chose a sequinned black maxi dress with a thigh-high slit. The sunglasses were an unexpected touch but amped up the glamour. A neutral look © Getty THE Rock of Ages The actress ditched the black pieces that largely characterized her NYFW wardrobe this year when she wore a white corset top with off-white wide-leg pants and layered with a matching blazer and long coat. DISCOVER:Julianne Hough is a sensual goddess in a sensational backless dress.

