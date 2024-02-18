Fashion
Julianne Hough epitomizes chic in a stunning mini dress and sheer stockings
Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Saturday to showcase one of her best looks from New York Fashion Week and it's a true masterclass in how to wear a little black dress.
The Dancing With The Stars host, 35, took to the streets of New York in a stunning asymmetrical mini dress made from heavy black satin. The garment featured a pointed cap detail on one side and skimmed her figure beautifully.
THE Safe haven The star wore the dress with a pair of sheer black stockings and she was seen throwing a black cropped leather jacket over one shoulder with ruching at the wrist.
Julianne wore a pair of fierce sunglasses and, aside from the stunning black croc-print tote bag, the star of the show had to be the star's shoes. THE Burlesque The actress chose a pair of Betsey Johnson stilettos that featured rhinestone-embellished flowers that added a touch of glamor to a classic look.
Julianne created outfits from the best pieces in her wardrobe throughout New York Fashion Week. Take a look at her sartorial achievements of the week
DISCOVER:Julianne Hough is a sensual goddess in a sensational backless dress.
|
