London Fashion Week show at British Museum irritates Greece





Athens (AFP) Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni expressed her anger on Saturday evening after a London Fashion Week show took place in front of the Parthenon marbles at the British Museum.

1 minute

Designer Erdem Moralioglu chose the impressive setting of the Athens Parthenon sculpture showroom at the British Museum to present his eponymous brand Erdem's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, inspired by Greek singer Maria Callas and her interpretation of the opera Medea from 1953. “By organizing a fashion show in the rooms where the Parthenon sculptures are exhibited, the British Museum once again proves its zero respect for the masterpieces of Phidias,” Mendoni said in a statement. “The directors of the British Museum trivialize and insult not only the monument but also the universal values ​​it conveys. The conditions of exhibition and storage of the sculptures at the Duveen Gallery continue to deteriorate. The time has come for stolen and mistreated objects. sculptural masterpieces to shine in the attic light,” she added. The sculptures were taken from the Parthenon temple of the Acropolis in Greece in the early 19th century by the British diplomat Thomas Bruce, Earl of Elgin. Athens says the marbles, which are a big draw for visitors to London's British Museum, were stolen, while the UK says they were obtained legally. The British Museum Act 1963 prohibits the removal of objects from the institution's collection. But officials at the museum, which is under pressure to repatriate other foreign antiquities, have not ruled out a possible loan deal. In late November, a diplomatic row raised eyebrows when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed “dissatisfaction” with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak's last-minute cancellation of a planned bilateral meeting to discuss their long-standing dispute on the marbles of the Parthenon. At stake for London were the Greek leader's comments in a BBC interview a day before the meeting over ownership of the 2,500-year-old marbles. Sunak was reportedly angry at Mitsotakis's comments that having some marbles in London and others in Athens was like cutting the Mona Lisa in two. 2024 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240218-london-fashion-week-show-at-british-museum-irks-greece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos