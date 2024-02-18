Messy Diversion in Trump Georgia Case Creates Perception Problem

In the coming weeks or months, the criminal case in Georgia against former President Donald J. Trump and his allies will likely once again focus on the defendants and whether they conspired to overturn Mr. Trump's electoral defeat in this country in 2020.

But the extraordinary detour the case took, delving into the intimate details of a romantic relationship between the two top prosecutors and forcing them to grapple with accusations of impropriety, may have fundamentally changed the story. It is now unclear whether the case will remain in the hands of Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, as lawyers for Mr. Trump and other defendants seek to have her entire office disqualified .

Even if the presiding judge allows Ms. Willis to proceed with the case, she now risks facing increased scrutiny, including from a new state commission that could remove prosecutors and from the Senate. Georgia, which opened an investigation.

The controversy has also provided new evidence for Mr. Trump and his allies to exploit their adversaries' vulnerabilities. Mr. Trump was already launching incendiary attacks against Ms. Willis even before her relationship with Nathan J. Wade, the lawyer she hired to help her handle the election interference case, was revealed.