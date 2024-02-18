Fashion
Messy Diversion in Trump Georgia Case Creates Perception Problem
In the coming weeks or months, the criminal case in Georgia against former President Donald J. Trump and his allies will likely once again focus on the defendants and whether they conspired to overturn Mr. Trump's electoral defeat in this country in 2020.
But the extraordinary detour the case took, delving into the intimate details of a romantic relationship between the two top prosecutors and forcing them to grapple with accusations of impropriety, may have fundamentally changed the story. It is now unclear whether the case will remain in the hands of Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, as lawyers for Mr. Trump and other defendants seek to have her entire office disqualified .
Even if the presiding judge allows Ms. Willis to proceed with the case, she now risks facing increased scrutiny, including from a new state commission that could remove prosecutors and from the Senate. Georgia, which opened an investigation.
The controversy has also provided new evidence for Mr. Trump and his allies to exploit their adversaries' vulnerabilities. Mr. Trump was already launching incendiary attacks against Ms. Willis even before her relationship with Nathan J. Wade, the lawyer she hired to help her handle the election interference case, was revealed.
At the very least, Ms. Willis's decision not to disclose her relationship with Mr. Wade from the outset created a messy diversion from an extremely high-stakes prosecution. Even if the revelations don't taint the jury in Fulton County, where Democrats far outnumber Republicans and Ms. Willis has many admirers, her world-famous case could face a lasting perception problem. And if the case is taken away from him, bigger problems could follow.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee suggested Friday that he likely won't rule next week on whether the relationship created a disqualifying conflict of interest. But already, state officials are considering what might happen if Ms. Willis, who has given no indication that she would step down voluntarily, were to hand the case over to another state's attorney.
You have to find an office that has the resources to handle these types of cases, and there are less than a handful, Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecutors Council of Georgia, said in an interview. You can't go to a rural prosecutor's office that only has seven or eight prosecutors and say, Can you take this case?
The Trump case is a vast racketeering proceeding involving 15 defendants and a hive of assistant prosecutors who have been immersed in it for several years. One of the nation's top racketeering experts works on Ms. Williss's team and helped build the case.
Ms. Willis herself has years of experience prosecuting racketeering cases and has so far obtained guilty pleas from four of the original 19 defendants. Before the conflict of interest allegations emerged, she hoped to go to trial in August, a prospect that now seems less likely than ever.
Mr. Skandalakis would be responsible for reassigning the case, if it comes to that. Among the considerations, he said, would be the distance from Fulton County where a new prosecutor would be located. That likely means the case would go to an Atlanta-area district attorney's office. A new prosecutor could essentially do whatever he wanted in the case, and could even decide to drop all charges.
Flynn D. Broady Jr., the prosecutor in Cobb County, near Atlanta, and a Democrat like Ms. Willis, said that if asked to take on the Trump case, I would review the case to make an informed opinion . decision on whether to pursue prosecution.
Highlighting the risks for Ms Willis, Justice McAfee said even the appearance of conflict could lead to disqualification. The fact that he allowed evidence to be heard into the allegations against her revealed that he took the matter seriously.
The crux of the defense's argument is that the romantic relationship between Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade presented an untenable conflict of interest because it provided a financial incentive for both prosecutors to prolong the case. Ms. Williss's office has paid Mr. Wade more than $650,000 since he was hired in November 2021.
Ms Willis and Mr Wade have denied benefiting financially from her hiring. They said their relationship began in early 2022, after she hired him, and ended last summer. But in court this week, a former friend of Ms Willis testified the relationship began much earlier. (The witness, Robin Bryant-Yeartie, had worked in Ms. Williss's office, but they stopped speaking after Ms. Bryant-Yeartie resigned in 2022 to avoid being fired.)
At least the hearing created a spectacle, particularly when Ms. Willis took the witness stand for several hours on Thursday.
There have been furious volleys among lawyers, peppered with accusations of lies and perjury, and details of couples' one-off trips to vacation destinations like Belize, where they may or may not have visited a salon tattoo. There was Ms. Williss' tart assessment of their breakup. His office even called her 79-year-old father to the stand to corroborate his daughter's claims that she had reimbursed Mr. Wade thousands of dollars in cash for their trips; he said that accumulating large sums of money was a black thing.
Ms. Willis tried at one point during the melodramatic hearing to remind listeners of her case against Mr. Trump, which has at times seemed a distant memory since the conflict of interest allegations were made. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020! she exclaimed at one point. I'm not on trial. No matter how hard you try to judge me.
There is already precedent in the Trump case for disqualification. In July 2022, a judge blocked Ms. Willis from developing a case against Burt Jones, a bogus 2020 Trump voter in Georgia, because Ms. Willis hosted a fundraiser for one of Mr. Jones's political rivals.
A year and a half later, no replacement prosecutor has yet been appointed to review a possible case against Mr. Jones, now Georgia's lieutenant governor.
But Mr. Skandalakis noted that unlike at the time, the indictments have been returned. It makes things different, he says.
A weakened or deposed Fani Willis is a victory for Mr. Trump. Half a dozen swing states are currently conducting criminal investigations into the 2020 plot to keep the former president in power, but Ms. Willis remains the only one of those prosecutors to have filed charges against Mr. Trump himself.
Sherry Boston, the prosecutor in DeKalb County, a suburb of Atlanta, declined to say whether she would consider taking on the case if Ms. Willis was disqualified. Patsy Austin-Gatson, district attorney for Gwinnett County, also outside Atlanta, said in an email: “We of course have no predisposition as to whether our office would consider accepting the case.”
Richard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota and a former White House ethics lawyer, said he did not think the evidence so far met Georgia's legal standards to disqualify Ms. Willis.
Still, he said he thought it would be best if Willis resigned voluntarily and Wade also did not continue working on the case.
Finding another prosecutor willing to take over her case won't be easy, especially given the menacing threats that led Ms. Willis to abandon her home and demand constant security.
Testifying at the hearing this week, Roy Barnes, a former governor of Georgia, recounted what he told Ms. Willis when she asked him, early on, to help lead the prosecution of Trump.
I lived with bodyguards for four years and I didn't like it, he says. I wasn't going to live with bodyguards for the rest of my life.
