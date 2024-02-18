Dons roll Lions in Los Angeles





Next game: in Sainte Marie 02/20/2024 | 20:00 ESPN2 KNBR1050 February 20 (Tuesday) / 8:00 p.m. has Sainte Marie History LOS ANGELES, Calif. – After earning its sixth straight victory in dominant fashion, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (21-6, 10-2 WCC) as the Dons defeated LMU (10 -16, 3-9 WCC), 82-59, Saturday evening at Pavillon Gersten. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Knocking down his first attempt from beyond the arc, Mike Sharavjamts The scoring started just 22 seconds into the game as the guard nailed his first triple of the night from the wing to give USF an early 3-0 lead.

The scoring started just 22 seconds into the game as the guard nailed his first triple of the night from the wing to give USF an early 3-0 lead. After the Lions got on the board and took the lead with their first baskets of the night, Sharavjamts scored his second basket to start the game at 15:29 to put USF back in front, 9-8.

Justice Hill then tied the score at 9-9 with a free throw at 15:02, but back-to-back layups came courtesy of Marcus Williams And It belongs to Newbury restored the advantage to the green and gold, 13-9.

And restored the advantage to the green and gold, 13-9. Join the action off the bench, Robby Beasley sank his first attempt from distance at 11:31 to keep the Dons in the lead, 19-14. As the halfway mark of the first half approached, Alex Merkviladze cut the Lions' deficit to just two, 21-19, but two consecutive baskets of Jonathan Mogbo and Williams kept San Francisco in control, 25-19, at the 8:36 mark.

sank his first attempt from distance at 11:31 to keep the Dons in the lead, 19-14. As the halfway mark of the first half approached, Alex Merkviladze cut the Lions' deficit to just two, 21-19, but two consecutive baskets of and Williams kept San Francisco in control, 25-19, at the 8:36 mark. Pulling the lead with a triple of his own, Williams connected from beyond the arc at 6:20 to give the Dons a nine-point lead, 30-21.

Closing out the first twenty minutes of action by increasing their lead to fifteen, Robby Beasley conceded his first three of the match on an assist from his brother Ryan Beasley at 1:28 to give USF a 43-28 advantage heading into the locker room.

conceded his first three of the match on an assist from his brother at 1:28 to give USF a 43-28 advantage heading into the locker room. Continuing their momentum coming out of the break, the green and gold would score the first eight points of the second half to open the match. Through a rider in the painting of Robby Beasley at 3:25 p.m., San Francisco increased its lead to 25 points, 53-28.

at 3:25 p.m., San Francisco increased its lead to 25 points, 53-28. Firing on all cylinders offensively, five consecutive points of Malik Thomas near the 12-minute mark made it a 33-point game, 65-32.

near the 12-minute mark made it a 33-point game, 65-32. Not going down without a fight, LMU rallied to cut its deficit to as little as 21 points as a Will Johnston three-pointer at the 7:50 mark made the score 68-47 in favor of USF. With 6:23 left in regulation, Mogbo shook the rim for a dunk to cut USF's lead to 26 points, 73-47.

Securing their fifth road conference victory of the season, San Francisco defeated LMU by a final score of 82-59 on Saturday night. NOTABLE PERFORMANCES: Rebounding in a big way for the green and gold, Newbury had 16 points on 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 5 from deep while also adding 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 steal.

Record sound 14 th double-double of the season, Mogbo finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal while going 5 of 10 from the floor.

double-double of the season, Mogbo finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal while going 5 of 10 from the floor. Serving as a catalyst for the offense, Williams scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Additionally, the guard added 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 1 steal.

With the win, the Dons allowed their lowest point total in a conference game this season with 59 points. Overall, San Francisco led LMU in points in the paint (38-22), second chance points (14-8), bench points (26-6) and assists (19-8 ). POST-MATCH WITH DONATIONS: FOLLOWING: San Francisco will see a quick turnaround as the Dons return to the Bay Area for a Tuesday night game at No. 18/19 Saint Mary's on February 20. Information from University Credit Union Pavilion is scheduled for 8 p.m. PST as Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham will have the call on ESPN2 while Pat Olson and Jim Brovelli will have the call on KNBR 1050. Live stream, radio and live stats links are available via the schedule page of the team. FOLLOW US: For updates and more information on the San Franciscomen's basketball program, follow the Dons@USFDonsMBBon Twitter,@USFDonsMBBon Instagram and@USFDonsMBBon Facebook. MERCHANDISE: Want to dress like the Dons? Get your official San Francisco Dons gear from the University of San Francisco Bookstore today!Click here to buy. SPONSOR DONATIONS: The University of San Francisco Athletics Department would like to recognize and thank our sponsor – Nike– for their continued support of USF Athletics. Interested in sponsoring the Donations? Please contact Frank Allocco, Senior Associate Executive Director of Athletics External Relations, at [email protected] or (415) 422-4561.

