Fashion
How to choose the perfect wedding dress
The following tips can help dress shoppers find a look that will make their big day even more special.
Planning a wedding requires making many different decisions. Choosing wedding attire is one of the most crucial decisions couples have to make. Whether the wedding is traditional or personalized based on the couples' personalities, brides and grooms want to look their best when they say “I do.”
Many brides-to-be spend a lot of time searching for their ideal wedding dress. What defines the right dress depends on personal preference and is unique to the person searching. For example, a dress that sets a fairy tale story for one bride may not necessarily suit another's taste. According to Bridal Atelier, the average bride-to-be tries on three to seven dresses before finding the right one. The following tips can help dress shoppers find a look that will make their big day even more special.
1. Don’t Dwell on Perfection
Many brides find themselves searching for the dress they consider perfect. No dress is likely to tick all the boxes. Holding on to the desire to find a dress that has it all can make it difficult to see the beauty in other dresses. Remember, with the skills of an experienced tailor or seamstress, most dresses can be altered to match your vision of the ideal dress.
“It's good to have a general idea of what you're looking for, but try to be open-minded,” said Judy Lucas, owner of Zelenski's Bridal and Prom Shop in Washington County. “A vision is great, but you'll find that there are many other elements weighing down that perfect dress. There have been a lot of destination weddings lately and these require only one type of dress compared to the full ball gowns you might see at a venue wedding.
2. Consider the season
Getting married during the foggy, humid days of summer is a completely different experience than getting married in the dead of winter. The fabric of the wedding dress should match the season, whether it's light and airy for a warm day, or thicker and comfortable when you're heading to the ceremony in falling snow.
3. Flatter your figure
Chances are brides-to-be know which cuts and styles are most flattering. Imitate these style choices in the wedding dress. If you want to distract attention from full hips, choose a peplum or asymmetrical waist. Dresses with substantial straps or higher necklines may be preferable if you have a larger bust. Sheath and mermaid style dresses are options if you are confident in your figure and want to show off your curves.
4. Try a little of this and that
Don't go to an appointment for a wedding dress with firm settings. Although you may have one prom dress style in mind, after trying other options, something with a less voluminous silhouette may catch your eye. Many brides also automatically rely on strapless dresses, when various straps and sleeves can be very attractive.
“There really is no such thing as a trendy style,” said Pat Wilders, owner of Pat's Bridal Boutique in Fayette County. “What looks best on you will be different from what looks best on someone else. Have an idea of what you're looking for, but then be willing to try other styles to see what you find.
5. Arrive with a firm budget
Weddings can be expensive. It's important to set a budget for the wedding dress, just as it is for other expenses. There are many dress designers in a wide range of price ranges. The willingness to consider and ultimately purchase a less expensive dress can help you stay within your budget.
Browsing magazines and researching online can also give you wedding dress inspiration. Also, when in doubt, trust the experts at bridal boutiques who have experience in choosing dresses that brides are inclined to love.
