The book 'Audrey Hepburn in Paris' explores fashion and friendships with Hubert de Givenchy, Richard Avedon and Colette

There are few fashion partnerships more legendary than that of Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy: their deep friendship and mutual vision helped create Hepburn's iconic style.

Their story is featured in the new book “Audrey Hepburn in Paris,” co-written by Luca Dotti, Hepburn's youngest son, and Meghan Friedlander, the creator of the blog Rare Audrey Hepburn, which chronicles the legendary actress's style .

“It’s almost like a love letter between the two of them,” Friedlander says of the 210-page work.

Much of Hepburn and Givenchy's story took place with Paris as the stage. The book follows Hepburn's experiences filming in the city, doing fashion shoots, and walking in Paris Fashion Week shows.

She formed friendships with the revolutionary designers of the time, including Richard Avedon, Coco Chanel, Cary Grant and Diana Vreeland.

“It’s surprising, but I think what I got most out of this book was the feeling of joy,” Dotti says. “Because it was a time when people really knew each other, they were friends inside and outside of work. They created things together, and they were the best, this combination of talents. And that's what my mother always said: “Most importantly, I had the chance to work with all these wonderful people. »

Dotti discovered new sides of her mother through stories of her dancing until dawn at parties, including the Rothchilds' legendary surrealist ball, as well as how she always traveled with a trunk containing photos and personal items to make his favorite room at the Raphael Hotel seem like a house.

Friedlander dove deep into all things Audrey, unearthing contemporary sources from as far away as Japan and Iceland, and saw his role more as a tour guide through Hepburn's Paris.

She discovered Colette's diary recounting the first time Hepburn visited her at the Palais-Royal, after the famous writer spotted her in a hotel and wanted her to star in the adaptation of his novel “Gigi.” .

The young actress first refused the role out of insecurity over her inexperience, then finally accepted the role of star in 1951. “But I didn't expect to see her, armed with as much patience as if she were waiting for me on purpose, on the old staircase of my apartment at the Palais-Royal,” writes Colette about their first meeting.

An image of “Funny Face” filmed inside the Opéra Garnier in Paris. Paramount Pictures/Photofest

The book is peppered with these first-person anecdotes and Hepburn's own voice to infuse it with intimacy. Friedlander also used WWD's reporting on the 1985 Fashion Academy Awards, as well as coverage of a Givenchy fashion show.

For Dotti, the book is also the culmination of a personal journey. The first book, “Audrey in Rome”, comes from an exhibition catalog and was published in Italy before being taken up internationally. The second, “Audrey at Home,” was a scrapbook style book of recipes and memories. Both were on his comfortable ground.

When the idea for a Parisian book came up, Dotti “was a little reluctant,” he says.

“I felt – wrongly – that my mother's view was framed by this stereotype of the little black dress,” he says, adding that he grew up with no idea of ​​his actual stardom.

The younger Dotti also had a difficult relationship with Givenchy, in part because of the late designer's close ties to his mother. After Hepburn's death, they disagreed on how to approach an exhibition before Givenchy wrote her a letter explaining what Hepburn meant to so many people. From there, they began to build their own friendship. “The moment we both opened up, it created this connection. »

Givenchy opened its latest personally curated retrospective with a copy of its favorite Hepburn recipe. “It’s a strong message, in the sense that it told me that there was not only fashion, but also friendship. It's also a translation of the book in the sense that, even though my mother would go to Paris to be in Givenchy's neighborhoods, when he took a break, he would go to my mother's house. And it's charming.

Avedon takes care of Hepburn at the Ritz. Estate of Henry Wolf / Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery

Dotti notes that in all the time she spent in Paris, Hepburn never had property in the French capital. “Paris was his playground,” he says. It was in Italy and Switzerland that she put down roots and did not play the role of superstar.

The book tells stories of Hepburn in Paris dancing until 4 a.m. “We see a side of Audrey that we don't normally get to see. Usually she's so poised and elegant and chic, and there was definitely a fun side to Audrey, she had a great sense of humor and we're seeing more of that,” adds Friedlander.

Pages are devoted to costumes from Hepburn's Paris films, including “Sabrina,” “Funny Face” and “Charade,” among others, as well as behind-the-scenes accounts of some of her most famous fashion shoots and stories of his film. firsts. Friedlander unearthed accounts of the legendary premiere of “The Longest Day,” in which Edith Piaf sang from the first floor of the Eiffel Tower while fireworks lit up the background. Hepburn wore a pink Givenchy dress for the occasion.

The book also shares rare or previously unpublished photos, including a photo of Douglas Kirkland lost for decades. Originally a promotional photo for the 1965 film “How to Steal a Million,” Hepburn and Givenchy disagreed over the lace eye mask that covered her silver sequin eye makeup. Hepburn wanted mystery; Givenchy thought it was too much of a suit. The photo was discarded and long forgotten until Friedlander won it at an auction, without knowing its provenance.

It ended up on the cover of the book.

“It’s as if the photo had a life of its own. He said, “I want to be shown it again.” And for the cover of the book, it's fantastic because it's fun, but yet it's mysterious: it's Paris,” says Dotti.

“You are in Paris with my mother,” he adds. “It’s a guide to a time, a place and a fashion.”