I thought I had found the perfect dress to wear to a wedding – it was so cute and flattering that I flipped out.
A WOMAN has shared a hilarious wardrobe mistake, after thinking she found the perfect dress for a friend's wedding.
Remi Brader gave viewers a glimpse of the dress via a video posted to her TikTok channel @remibrader.
She often uses the account to share fashion tips and designs.
Her videos are very popular among social media users and she has amassed over 2.3 million followers on the video-sharing platform.
Finding an outfit for a wedding can be stressful, but Rémi planned her outfit extremely well and hadn't even found anything to wear an hour before the ceremony.
“I have a wedding in an hour, come find me a dress,” she said.
Rémi explained that she panicked and ordered 10 dresses online the night before and still didn't know which one to wear.
One of the dresses she tried on was a long black one-piece with a halter neck, with large red and yellow flowers adorned on the front.
“I’m so bored, so excited about this dress,” she said.
“I looked ahead and thought: This is really GoodI think I’ll wear that.”
Then Remi turned around and revealed why she wouldn't wear that dress to the wedding.
It was completely backless and didn't look flattering at all on the TikToker.
Remi was also unimpressed with a number of other dresses in her wedding outfit.
One of the dresses consisted of a black leotard and a tutu, which made Rémi look like a ballerina.
“I have no idea how you would wear this,” she said.
Another of the dresses was a silver bodycon maxi dress with a huge slit on one of the legs.
“It’s crazy, why would they choose to finish the dress there?,” she said.
However, some of Rémi's dresses were winners, including an elegant low-cut magenta dress and a marble-patterned bodycon dress.
Rémi's video clearly amused many people, since it was viewed more than 1.2 million times and more than 74,000 likes.
I'm so bored, I was so excited about this dress
Remi
TikTok users rushed to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on which dress Remi should choose for the wedding.
One user said: “Rémi you are so beautiful, the black marble is phenomenal as well as the magenta line of the neckline.”
Another user said: “You are amazing, I need that confidence.”
A third user said: “You look so beautiful in everything.”
