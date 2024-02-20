Vendors share their passion for fashion at Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up | Arts and culture

Racks of clothing lined the walls and music filled the room as community members gathered at the Mash-Up Vintage Lawrence In Carnegie Building on February 18 from noon to 5 p.m. to support 12 vendors.

As attendees jumped from booth to booth, sellers stayed close to theirs and were quick to converse, negotiate, and answer any questions buyers had. Vendors sold a range of clothing and accessories such as t-shirts, pins, hats and bags from different eras.

I feel like there aren't many things like that. [Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up], especially in this area, said Lauren LeMay, a sophomore from Prairie Village. You will definitely find good things, you will never run out of things when coming here.

Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up was created by Sterling Pierce, a junior from Wichita. Pierce noted his enthusiasm for the event and his ability to support new vendors.

I'm looking forward to the people who will come, Pierce said. We have new suppliers here; some new faces that people haven't seen, so maybe [visitors] I can find something from them and I want to come back.

Pierce enjoys collecting and selling vintage college clothing from the '90s, as well as other clothing from the '60s.

A number of vendors present at the mash-up like Tatum Meyer from Lenexa, knew Pierce because he was part of the vintage community. Meyer has been selling clothes since middle school, but has only been selecting specific styles for over a year now. Lawrence Vintage Mash-Ups debut on September 10 was its first in-person event.

I think it's really cool to bring the past into the present in a way, Meyer said. My favorite part about working these events is hearing people say, “Oh my God, that’s so cute!”

Meyer often buys anything that catches her eye, ranging from clothing from the year 2000 to the '90s. She praises Pierce's involvement in organizing events and bringing the community together.

Many thanks to Sterling for organizing these events, Meyer said. It’s great to bring the community together and I appreciate it.

Since the mash-up seller Alexander Bétancourt originally from California, discovered her passion for fashion and works full-time in clothing sales. Now based in Kansas City, Missouri, it sells clothing for people of all gender identities.

As long as you like it, wear it. It doesn't matter where he comes from, how old he is or what he looks like, Betancourt said. You need to express yourself, so be happy with what you wear.

Betancourt said he values ​​these events because of the participants and wants them to wear sustainable clothing that isn't fast fashion.

Zach Craig moved from Denver to Lawrence seven months ago and strives to keep the environment clean and sustainable.

It's a great community. Upcycling is really good for the environment, Craig said. Fast fashion is really killing a lot of material that we need and don't need to waste.

Craig met Pierce while doing a pop-up out of his garage and participated in all five Lawrence Vintage Mash-Ups. Although he tends to gravitate toward certain eras of clothing, he strives to sell clothing from different eras at his booth.

I try to sell clothes from all eras, Craig said. I particularly wear clothes from the 90s and 70s, but I try to offer a wide range for everyone.

LeMay has attended all five Lawrence Vintage Mash-Ups. She discovered them thanks to her friend, Molly Nagle, who has a stand there as a seller. LeMay said she loves coming to the mash-ups because they are different from other events in the area and have unique clothing.

They always have cute things that you can't find anywhere else. » said LeMay.

Saturday's mash-up was a first for Overland Park sophomore Sriya Annem, who had never attended a Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up before. She discovered it thanks to a leaflet on Instagram and attended because of the diverse range of clothing and accessories on offer, as well as the new people she meets.

Lots of things you don't see in stores like H&M and Forever 21, Annem said. This is something unique and one of a kind that you can only find here.

Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up will begin hosting events each month. Pierce said he values ​​the reputation of the event and the people who keep coming back.

To support the sellers outside of the event, follow their Instagram accounts dedicated to selling vintage clothing, including pierce, Meyer, Bétancourt, Craig And Nagle. To stay informed about future Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up events and giveaways, visit their Instagram.