Connect with us

Fashion

Vendors share their passion for fashion at Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up | Arts and culture

Vendors share their passion for fashion at Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up | Arts and culture

 


Racks of clothing lined the walls and music filled the room as community members gathered at the Mash-Up Vintage Lawrence In Carnegie Building on February 18 from noon to 5 p.m. to support 12 vendors.

As attendees jumped from booth to booth, sellers stayed close to theirs and were quick to converse, negotiate, and answer any questions buyers had. Vendors sold a range of clothing and accessories such as t-shirts, pins, hats and bags from different eras.

I feel like there aren't many things like that. [Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up], especially in this area, said Lauren LeMay, a sophomore from Prairie Village. You will definitely find good things, you will never run out of things when coming here.

Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up was created by Sterling Pierce, a junior from Wichita. Pierce noted his enthusiasm for the event and his ability to support new vendors.

I'm looking forward to the people who will come, Pierce said. We have new suppliers here; some new faces that people haven't seen, so maybe [visitors] I can find something from them and I want to come back.

Pierce enjoys collecting and selling vintage college clothing from the '90s, as well as other clothing from the '60s.

A number of vendors present at the mash-up like Tatum Meyer from Lenexa, knew Pierce because he was part of the vintage community. Meyer has been selling clothes since middle school, but has only been selecting specific styles for over a year now. Lawrence Vintage Mash-Ups debut on September 10 was its first in-person event.

I think it's really cool to bring the past into the present in a way, Meyer said. My favorite part about working these events is hearing people say, “Oh my God, that’s so cute!”

Meyer often buys anything that catches her eye, ranging from clothing from the year 2000 to the '90s. She praises Pierce's involvement in organizing events and bringing the community together.

Many thanks to Sterling for organizing these events, Meyer said. It’s great to bring the community together and I appreciate it.

Since the mash-up seller Alexander Bétancourt originally from California, discovered her passion for fashion and works full-time in clothing sales. Now based in Kansas City, Missouri, it sells clothing for people of all gender identities.

As long as you like it, wear it. It doesn't matter where he comes from, how old he is or what he looks like, Betancourt said. You need to express yourself, so be happy with what you wear.

Betancourt said he values ​​these events because of the participants and wants them to wear sustainable clothing that isn't fast fashion.

Zach Craig moved from Denver to Lawrence seven months ago and strives to keep the environment clean and sustainable.

It's a great community. Upcycling is really good for the environment, Craig said. Fast fashion is really killing a lot of material that we need and don't need to waste.

Craig met Pierce while doing a pop-up out of his garage and participated in all five Lawrence Vintage Mash-Ups. Although he tends to gravitate toward certain eras of clothing, he strives to sell clothing from different eras at his booth.

I try to sell clothes from all eras, Craig said. I particularly wear clothes from the 90s and 70s, but I try to offer a wide range for everyone.

LeMay has attended all five Lawrence Vintage Mash-Ups. She discovered them thanks to her friend, Molly Nagle, who has a stand there as a seller. LeMay said she loves coming to the mash-ups because they are different from other events in the area and have unique clothing.

They always have cute things that you can't find anywhere else. » said LeMay.

Saturday's mash-up was a first for Overland Park sophomore Sriya Annem, who had never attended a Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up before. She discovered it thanks to a leaflet on Instagram and attended because of the diverse range of clothing and accessories on offer, as well as the new people she meets.

Lots of things you don't see in stores like H&M and Forever 21, Annem said. This is something unique and one of a kind that you can only find here.

Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up will begin hosting events each month. Pierce said he values ​​the reputation of the event and the people who keep coming back.

To support the sellers outside of the event, follow their Instagram accounts dedicated to selling vintage clothing, including pierce, Meyer, Bétancourt, Craig And Nagle. To stay informed about future Lawrence Vintage Mash-Up events and giveaways, visit their Instagram.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.kansan.com/arts_and_culture/vendors-share-their-passion-for-fashion-at-lawrence-vintage-mash-up/article_ced33924-cf63-11ee-bfb3-f7de38ff72a0.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: