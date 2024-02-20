Donations pour in for Bolivar family of 10 after fire destroys their home | News

BOLIVAR A GoFundMe page helped help a Bolivar family of 10 who lost their home in a fire Sunday.
The Main Street home of Gary and Mary McDowell and their eight children was destroyed by the fire, but other than a family dog who died, there were no injuries.
However, the family is in immediate need of clothing and other items lost in the fire and a The GoFundMe page had totaled $21,320 of a $20,000 goal around 5 p.m. Monday. There were 257 donations at that time.
The page's organizer, Kristen Tessier of Canandaigua, made a special appeal to youth advocacy organizations in Western New York to help the McDowells.
She wrote: Families of struggle, let's come together to help one of our own. As a community we must come together to help them, they have lost everything. Donations needed will be calculated and released as more information becomes available.
Currently we are concerned with feeding and housing a family of 11. There has never been a time in the last 13 years where they haven't been the first to step in and help everyone.
During this time, the Genesee Library is the drop-off point to collect dog goods, clothing and supplies (for medium and large dogs) for the family. Organizers said there was a tote on the back porch and monetary donations could be dropped off through the back door slot and would be delivered to the family.
In a thank you note to everyone who has already helped, Mary McDowell said the family lost everything in the fire and is grateful to the many people who are helping.
Organizers also listed clothing sizes for family members:
Gary: men's jeans 30/30, medium for other types of bottoms and tops
Mary: M tops for women, wide bottoms or 12/14
Junior: men's shirts S/M, bottoms S/M
Travis: S/M shirts for men, S/M bottoms
Presley: men's shirts XS or YXL, men's pants XS or YXL
Jesse: men's shirts XS or YXL, men's pants XS or YXL
Ryobi: 10/12 or YM tops, 10/12 or YM pants
Natalie: AS bottoms or size 3 (skinny leg), AS tops
Maddie: AXL tops, AXL bottoms or 18 (boot cut).
Six fire departments responded to the 1:39 p.m. fire, including Bolivar, West Clarksville, Allegany, Shinglehouse, Pa., Allentown and Richburg.