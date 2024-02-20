3 emerging designers who combine fashion and functionality

The fashion industry is adapting to change like never before. From embracing sustainability to championing innovation, the ever-changing landscape presents challenges and opportunities for a new generation of creatives, who are often the ones making the changes happen.

A multi-year project between a successful luxury brand and the renowned art and design school Central Saint Martins celebrates just that. The growing partnership brings together Central Saint Martins’ MA Fashion and MA Material Futures courses to create revolutionary materials and clothing that are both sustainable and functional. To highlight the brand's commitment to emerging talent, a previous project saw the launch of an immersive exhibition highlighting the fashion designers and creatives of tomorrow. Canada Goose is also sponsoring the college's highly anticipated MA fashion show during London Fashion Week in February 2024.

This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to support emerging talent and drive targeted change from the ground up that has the potential to propel the entire industry forward, says Penny Brook, Director of Marketing and Technology. experience at Canada Goose.

Below, three Central Saint Martins 2023 graduates share their involvement in the collaboration, reinventing Canada Goose's extreme weather outerwear. In line with the brands In a bid to keep the planet cold while keeping its inhabitants warm, students were asked to create a sustainably run capsule collection, inspired by scientists at Polar Bears International, a polar bear conservation charity supported by Canada Goose.

Discover how emerging names in design have united style and sustainability with their practical yet fashion-forward creations, which you can see below.

Chie Kaya25 years old, graduated with a Master's degree in Women's Fashion from Central Saint Martins

My designs were inspired by the functional side of the professional uniform of scientists, notably the and archival items. With this in mind, I focused on a versatile approach to increasing the longevity of each item, whilst seeking out sustainable materials, such as regenerated nylon and jersey.

I also wanted to celebrate and empower women in science with these pieces. I created a skirt that can be worn in two different styles, as well as a coat that can be worn as a dress. I modified the cut of the silhouette to emphasize femininity, so that the models appeared less bloated, while still providing heat retention and comfort.

Know-how was key. The quilting technique I used on the Goose Lady Expedition coat and skirt took me almost three days. The patterns and cuts of each item have been carefully designed. These are clothes that I hope to be able to wear every day with a relaxed attitude but with a desire for elegance.

Stapleton Water25 years old, Masters in Fashion graduate from Central Saint Martins

This project allowed me to balance my sculptural approach to design with maintaining functionality in the harshest weather conditions. Most of the visual inspiration came from the snow formations I saw on a walk in Russia many years ago, but I was also influenced by polar bear skulls and the works by Charles James and Louis Bourgeois.

Nature is an important source of inspiration for me and I strive to keep it at the heart of my work. Most of my projects use waste as a material. In this one, the Canada Goose jacket and pants, like all my down jackets I've made so far, use discarded bedding as padding. It's a way to give new life to things that would otherwise end up in landfills and start a conversation about conserving the planet.

The sculptural basis of my practice helps me push boundaries as a designer. All of my physical creations begin with free-form molded playdough or onto dolls, allowing me to establish the form. I also base a lot of my work on characters. My choice of fabrics and my development allowed me to bring them to life, from scraps of fabric, objects and trash that I come across.

Arianna Ablondi Pedretti, 26, fashion graduate from Central Saint Martins

I was focused on promoting comfort and self-confidence with my designs, despite all the layers required. Clothes are very powerful in this sense, because they can make it easier or harder for people to do certain things with their bodies. I created pouches for everything, even lipsticks.

I began my career in fashion at a time when discussions about climate change were already extremely urgent. I've always focused on upcycling, using leftover materials, finding deadstock fabrics, and making the most out of very little. At Saint Martins we were really encouraged to think that way. The less we had, the more creative we could be.

This project with Canada Goose really freed up my creative process. I've always wanted to explore the more technical and performance side of clothing, so this was truly a dream come true for me.

